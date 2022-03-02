ShopRite: 2 supermarkets opening in 2023 in South Jersey, renovations 3rd store underway

GLOUCESTER TWP. – Patrons of ShopRite of Laurel Hill are getting a replacement supermarket sometime in 2023, and they won’t need to drive much farther to get there.

A new supermarket is planned at the site of a former Kmart less than a mile away in Cherrywood Plaza in the Blackwood area, according to ShopRite operator Zallie-Somerset Inc.

Zallie-Somerset operates the existing store at 1224 Blackwood Clementon Road and will operate its replacement at 1468 Blackwood Clementon Road.

Zallie-Somerset now has three projects in various stages of planning or construction in South Jersey. The chain celebrates its 50th year in business in 2023.

“We are so grateful to be in business in the South Jersey community for nearly a half century,” President David Zallie said on Monday. “Innovating the grocery shopping experience for our guests and supporting the communities we serve is our continuing focus. We are committed to providing an excellent shopping experience centered on service, variety, and freshness.”

ShopRite of Laurel Hill was the family-owned chain’s first store in South Jersey. It opened in June 1973 as a Shop & Bag Market under George Zallie, the current president’s father.

Zallie-Somerset has two more projects in Gloucester County that already have local government approvals.

The expansion of ShopRite at Glassboro is picking up speed. Glassboro planners approved the work in 2021. Excavation recently started outside, following up on preliminary work inside. March 2, 2022.

A major renovation and expansion of ShopRite at Glassboro is underway. Until recently, work was limited to interior renovations, but excavation is going on outside now.

Glassboro planning officials approved the $15 million project in August 2021. The store, which opened in January 1997, will grow from about 65,000 square feet to about 73,750 square feet. Completion is expected in November.

A new-build supermarket was approved in December 2018 in Woolwich Township on land at the intersection of Center Square and Auburn roads. A lawsuit quickly blocked the project, and the case was not resolved until early 2021.

Zallie said ShopRite of Center Square Plaza is to open in March 2023. Work has not started, and a township official said Tuesday that performance bonds need to be posted.

The new store will be about 77,000 square feet in size and will replace ShopRite of Gibbstown.

According to the company, the three stores will feature fresh foods-to-go, custom sandwiches, and store-made recipes and specialties, as well as catering and floral departments. There will be an enhanced organic product selection in company with an expanded produce department.

All stores will also include full-service ShopRite from Home departments, recognizing a consumer switch to online buying and home delivery.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey. It is the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. There are about 280 stores in total among New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

