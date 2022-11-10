The shops that connect people with their home countries

Dhruti Shah - Business reporter
·6 min read
Vijaya Popat (centre) and some of her team
Vijaya Popat (centre) opened her shop in 2011

At family-owned food shop Popat Mithai & Farsan, owner Vijaya Popat and her all-female team are often so busy dealing with customers in multiple languages that there's barely time to sit down, let alone chat with a nosy journalist.

Mrs Popat set up the business in Leicester back in 2011 to sell Indian sweets and savouries, and it has grown from two members of staff to 15 today. And an online operation was launched in 2018.

Serving the South Asian diaspora in the East Midlands city and further afield, sales soared during the coronavirus pandemic, as customers sought more comfort food - the tastes that they or their forebears brought to the UK from countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Mrs Popat's son Shyam was put forward to speak to the BBC. "My mum is widely known in the community as being the person that runs the business," he says.

"And they all want to speak to her specifically to see if she can source particular things."

Sweet treats from Popat Mithai &amp; Farsan
Popat Mithai & Farsan's online operation allows it to serve customers across the UK

He adds that it's not just first generation immigrants, or those who have just moved to the UK recently, that make up the core customer base. Instead it is also the second generation, who might be buying food for their families, and increasingly online.

"During the lockdowns the website was a total lifesaver, and now we're out of lockdown it has become a thriving arm of the business in itself," says Shyam Popat. "Online sales now account for approximately one-quarter to one-third of the entire turnover of the business."

In addition to importing products from South Asia, the shop also buys from Kenya.

The boost that the world's diasporas give to trade between countries is difficult to quantify, but governments are increasingly aware of the economic importance of migrant populations and their descendants.

Kenya announced in September that it would be creating a new ministry for Kenyans living abroad, and US President Joe Biden has announced that he will tell next month's US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington that he wishes to "amplify diaspora ties".

Two pizzas
Pizza is a dish that became popular around the world thanks to Italian migration

But just how big are the world's diasporas? There are currently 281 million people who live in a country other than the one in which they were born, according to the 2022 World Migration Report from the United Nation's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

That number equates to 3.6% of the global population, or one in 30 people. And it doesn't include any children those people have that are born in their new country, nor does it include the descendants of former migrants.

For this reason, the IOM defines the terms "migrants" and "diasporas" (which comes from the Greek to scatter) separately. The later also including descendants of former migrants "whose identity and sense of belonging, either real or symbolic, have been shaped by their migration experience and background".

This equates to billions of people, but an exact number is very difficult to quantify given that it is determined by a person's cultural identity. Even the IOM said back in 2020 that "currently there are no attempts to measure global diaspora populations per se".

Global Trade

More from the BBC's series taking an international perspective on trade.

What is certain, is that the entrepreneurial drive within migrant populations has long been recognised. A 2010 report by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said that immigrant entrepreneurs were better educated than their native counterparts, and more likely to create a new business.

And often those firms are involved in the importation of food, clothing or other goods from a migrant's former country, such as Indian-born Vijaya Popat and her thriving shop in Leicester. The store, and others like it, played their part in India's exports to the UK totalling $10.4bn last year.

Based in Paris, Olivier Habiyambere is helping to boost Kenyan exports to Europe. He is the founder of website Kenyan Diaspora Market, which imports food and clothing in bulk from the African country, and then sells it to customer across the European continent.

Olivier Habiyambere
Olivier Habiyambere says that sales at Kenyan Diaspora Market have grown via word of mouth

Mr Habiyambere, who was raised in Kenya, came up with the idea for the business when he moved to Paris to study and met others from Kenya and East Africa.

"Everybody wanted Kenyan products, but the issue was bringing the products from Kenya to here," he says. "People could pick up the products when they went to Kenya, but it's not like they could do that every year."

So he launched the business in April 2022 to offer Kenyans in Europe an easier way of buying products from home. Mr Habiyambere adds that business has grown steadily, helped by Kenyan communities spreading the word via WhatsApp groups.

Kenyan Diaspora Market
Kenyan Diaspora Market sells hundreds of products, such as these, to Kenyans and other East Africans across Europe

While Kenyan Diaspora Market is focused on Kenyan migrants, Glasgow-based website Agora Greek Delicacies now has more non-Greek customers than those from within the UK's Greek communities.

It was set up a decade ago by husband and wife Christina Lyropoulou and Michael Sofianos, who had gone to university in the UK. They now employ 14 people and supply imported Greek food and drink to restaurants, cafes, individuals, and other businesses.

"We started expanding to the British audience - so those travelling to Greece or had Greek friends," says Ms Lyropoulou. "And our online shop saw an increase in sales of about 1000% in the first months of the lockdown."

Prof Pragya Agarwal, a behavioural and data scientist at the University of Loughborough, regularly buys products originating from her native India for herself and her family in the UK.

Christina Lyropoulou
Christina Lyropoulou saw business boom during the coronavirus pandemic

"For me personally, it's about maintaining the connection with the motherland, the fatherland - whatever you call it," she says.

She laughs as she describes her love of Indian mangos, and admits she regularly would regularly order from a particular store online in a bid to get her mango fix, especially during the pandemic.

"It's what I used to eat growing up in India every summer - every day after every meal."

Maria Elo, is an associate professor at the University of Southern Denmark who has a number of books and articles on diaspora and trade.

She says it's important to be aware of the framing that occurs whenever diaspora is discussed, with migrants often described in one of two ways.

One narrative is that migration and diaspora are problematic. Prof Elo describes that as a "deficit view" with negative connotations. But she adds there is also a positive narrative, which involves "a big promise for business and economy".

She adds that research shows that diaspora entrepreneurs are agile, and encourage cross-over products. "We all eat pizza today, although we're not all Italians and that is something that crossed over a long time ago."

Recommended Stories

  • Six years after demonetization, cash has roared back in India

    Six years ago, India’s demonetization campaign tried to erase hoards of unaccounted cash wealth by forcing Indians to exchange old currency notes for new ones. Instead, it crippled the economy, caused difficulties to millions of Indians, and failed in its chief objective.

  • Inflation ebbed last month, but more rate hikes and job cuts are ahead. Here's why.

    Consumer price inflation may have eased in October, but economists still see more Fed rate hikes, recession and job losses. Americans should prepare.

  • Are they getting serious? Yung Miami just gifted Diddy some serious birthday bling

    It’s a bling thing.

  • Apple Taps Facebook Veteran as Information Chief After Departures

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a startup founder and former Facebook executive to run its information systems group after departures in that department, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia to Exit Kherso

  • Rory a runner-up in PIP again to push season total to $40M

    A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. “Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,” McIlroy said.

  • T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya’s story of pain, grit and glory

    Whether Hardik Pandya is a second Kapil Dev or not, he is the modern-day cricketer India needs.

  • Indian Equities Act as Top Emerging-Market Allocation

    India is the fastest-growing G20 economy, and despite issues with inflation and jobs, Indian equities have been a top defensive play during this year's global stock selloff.

  • Skyroot wants to kickstart private spaceflight in India with first rocket launch next week

    Spaceflight startup Skyroot wants to make history by launching India’s first privately developed rocket, and it’s aiming to do so as early as next week. The company said Tuesday that the first launch of the Vikram-S suborbital rocket could occur as early as November 12, with a launch window that extends until November 16. The launch will take place from the Indian Space Research Organization’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

  • Sri Lanka starts building $700 million port project funded by India's Adani

    Sri Lanka's largest port began on Wednesday construction of a $700 million terminal project, partly funded by India's Adani Group, an official said, marking the first foray by an Indian company into the sector. India has this year provided the most financial support to its southern neighbour, which is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. India is now keen to see long-term projects by Indian companies take off in Sri Lanka.

  • India could trim spending for first time in 3 years - sources

    Spending by the Indian government this fiscal year could be less than budgeted for the first time in three years, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, amid a push to meet a fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of gross domestic product. Total expenditure for the 2022/23 fiscal year that started on April 1 could come in 700 billion rupees to 800 billion rupees ($8.59 billion to $9.82 billion) below the budgeted 39.45 trillion rupees, the sources said, requesting anonymity. The government is keen to rein in the fiscal deficit as it is well above the historical levels of between 4% and 5%, having shot up to a record of 9.3% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020/21.

  • Pakistan FM seeks compensation for damages caused by floods

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister repeated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to the country by this summer's flooding, saying debt relief could be a mechanism for doing so. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told The Associated Press on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt that the world is unequipped to deal with weather-related disasters of this scale and urged countries to find ways to address the issue. “There’s no pot of gold sitting anywhere or no financial international mechanism really available to deal with the tragedy of this scale,” he said.

  • Tech company layoffs continue to tear through the industry. Redfin, Salesforce cut staff.

    Salesforce and Redfin join a growing number of tech companies that have announced layoffs and other cost-cutting measures as US economy struggles.

  • The stock market ‘has cracked this year,’ strategist says, and there are 2 things to watch for next

    The market has cracked, SoFi Head of Investment Strategy Liz Young says, and investors should watch for two events next.

  • Why AP called Alaska's Senate race for Republicans

    Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. In Alaska, the top four finishers in the primary advance to the general election, where ballots are counted in rounds.

  • Houston's Turkey Leg Hut Restaurant Owners Reveal Reason Behind Their Hotly Debated Dress Code Policy

    A recent video of a Houston couple has gone viral for discussing why they implemented a dress code for guests of their popular eatery.

  • Lisa Murkowski, Kelly Tshibaka Have To Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Senate Seat

    As expected, it will take weeks to count votes for the Republican candidates under their state's new system of ranked choice voting.

  • Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Arrested, Charged With Felony

    The controversial figure was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance, appearing nude at a pool, and throwing water at a police officer.

  • US midterms: Why a Republican 'wave' never happened

    Economic concerns and Joe Biden's disapproval rating failed to deliver the results that Republicans hoped for.

  • Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

    Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry's director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics.

  • OpenSea Pledges to Enforce NFT Royalties After Creator Backlash

    The top NFT marketplace plants a flag in the ground for creator royalties—but only after taking flak for considering otherwise.