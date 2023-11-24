Shops and restaurants in downtown York to offer specials on Small Business Saturday

Shoppers looking to support local businesses can head to downtown York for Small Business Saturday, which will include special events, according to Downtown York Inc.

Boutiques in the Market District, art galleries in the Royal Square District and businesses in the WeCo District will be open for shoppers in search of holiday gifts, a news release states.

What special events will be offered in downtown York

Patrons will find a variety of offerings, such as live music, a special beer, and discounts.

Some of the special events include:

The Cantina Christmas Bar, 105 S. Duke St.: It has created a Christmas pop-up bar with festive decorations and holiday-themed drinks. It will be open from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Collusion Tap Works, 105 S. Howard St.: It has released a special beer − "Betrayal" barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout − in four wicked limited-edition variants. The label art was created by Lauren Rae of The Dark Parlour. Collusion Tap Works will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

Indigo Bleu, 39 W. Philadelphia St.: The store offers new arrivals and 20% off clothing in the store and online with the code: HOLIDAY. In addition, there will be $15 racks and a 70% off table. For every purchase, customers will receive a scratch-off coupon with a discount of 20% to 50% to use on a future purchase. The store will offer Bunny Slopes candle packaging and 20% off gift cards in-store and online with code: HOLIDAY. The business is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Steph Holmes Artist Studio, 336 W. Market St.: The studio will be open special hours and features an art collection of painted birds, insects and mushrooms. Shoppers can find small thoughtful gifts to one-of-a-kind paintings. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Watchmaker's Daughter, 22 N. Beaver St.: The first 10 purchases receive free gifts. All purchases will be entered to win a gift basket from the business. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get in the holiday spirit: The Cantina unveils Christmas pop-up bar, transforming space into winter wonderland

Where to shop on Small Business Saturday

Many businesses in downtown York are offering specials for Small Business Saturday.

To see the full list, visit https://downtownyorkpa.com/smallbusinesssaturday/.

