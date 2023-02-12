Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

The board of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of February, with investors receiving $0.12 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 2.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Shore Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having paid out dividends for 7 years, Shore Bancshares has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Shore Bancshares' payout ratio of 31% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 36.8% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 26% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Shore Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Shore Bancshares has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.08 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 29% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Shore Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Shore Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Shore Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

