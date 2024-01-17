Shoregate Towers owners told to 'get compliant' by Willoughby Municipal Court Judge Marisa Cornachio

Jan. 16—Following a five-day jury trial last week in Willoughby Municipal Court, the owners of Shoregate Towers in Willowick were found guilty of building code violations.

Owner Lemma Getachew was charged with four counts of property maintenance code violations, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Getachew's jury trial began Jan. 8. Following the trial, he and his wife, Guenet Indale, were cited for an infestation of rats and cockroaches, failing to replace missing balcony guards, inoperable elevators and the accumulation of garbage.

On Jan. 16, the involved parties in the case were back in the courtroom for sentencing by Willoughby Municipal Court Judge Marisa Cornachio.

"There's a lot of issues here and there's a challenge because there is a benefit to having a building like Shoregate Towers in this community," Cornachio said. "That was pointed out by some of our local agencies that are here — the importance of being able to provide low-income housing or subsidized housing for people on fixed incomes, seniors and others."

The balance is that everyone should be able to live in a place that is safe and healthy, Cornachio said.

"It's trying to find where that balance is," she said. "I've heard all of the testimony in this case, so I've considered all that's come before the court. There was also a written victim impact statement that was submitted. That was two and a half pages, so I've considered that."

Cornachio voiced her concerns in regard to the garbage at Shoregate being backed up.

"It's constant," she said. "There is always something that has to be dealt with, which is typical when you own properties of this size — 404 units. There's a significant amount of maintenance that's required in buildings like this."

"The purpose of the court is to force compliance," she added. "That's what we're here for. Punishment is a component of criminal sentencing. I've looked at several cases on this issue. The law is clear at this juncture that the first step is to force compliance."

Cornachio found that based on the statute, the maximum fine is $1,000. As to Shoregate Towers, she ordered a fine of $1,000, additional court costs, 180 days in jail, 180 days suspended and a probation period of three years for the entity.

Both Getachew and Indale, as to the handrails and guards, the garbage and the infestation, Cornachio sentenced $3,000 each in fines and additional court costs.

"Individually, on each of the cases and counts, I'm ordering 36 months of community control," she said, noting the three counts against Getachew and three against Indale, 180 days of jail with 180 days being suspended.

Cornachio also ordered status hearings in court every 60 days in which the defendants shall file a written report with the court on the first of every month, providing an update to comply.

"There's going to be a plan to get compliant," Cornachio said. "I'm ordering that a liaison be designated from Shoregate. I do not believe that council should be the liaison. This should be somebody that is daily on site to deal with tenants contacting the agencies and there should allow for a lot more discussion."

An extermination plan from a licensed provider was also ordered by Cornachio to be placed. The defendants have one week to submit the plan to Willowick and to probation from the provider.

Both Getachew and Indale also were sentenced to 50 hours of community service for 100 hours total to be performed within Willowick. Cornachio advised they are not to purchase the community service as they are going to provide service to the community.

The defendants have the term of probation, 36 months, to complete their community service.

The defendants are to eradicate the rats and rodents at Shoregate, and see that the garbage does not stack up.

"If that means hiring more staff to do that, that's what has to be done," Cornachio said. "When these things are cleaned up, you will have more people who want to remain in the property and who want to be there. Get compliant. If there's not compliance, we're going to come back here on a violation."

Cornachio is giving the defendants 90 days to clear the rats and rodents. The garabage should be cleared immediately, she said.

"If you don't clear it, they're going to file a violation and if there's a violation filed, we'll be back here on your probation violation on this case," Cornachio said.

If the either of the defendants violate their probation in the case, Cornachio plans to either extend probation, impose additional sanctions or order all of the jail time, 180 days on each count.

Getachew is also facing 45 criminal charges from the Willowick Building Department for various building maintenance violations and failing to comply with city ordinances. According to court documents, Getachew pleaded pleaded not guilty to each charge with the trial set to take place starting Feb. 5 in Willoughby Municipal Court.