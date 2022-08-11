Shoreline burglary leads to chase and rammed patrol vehicles

A burglary at a public storage building in Shoreline led to a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:21 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a public storage building in the 14900 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.

Deputies arriving at the scene confronted three suspects, two men and one woman, as they exited the building.

The suspects ran to the vehicle they arrived in and rammed a patrol vehicle during their escape.

The suspects eventually got out of the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen out of Kent.

The two men ran to a nearby parking lot and got into a commercial truck, picked up the woman, and as they fled a second time, they rammed another patrol vehicle.

Deputies pursued the truck for a short time, but stopped when the truck started driving into oncoming traffic on Aurora Avenue.

Deputies located the abandoned truck later near the corner of 45th and Stone in Wallingford.

A K9 search was executed, but the suspects were not located or identified.

Detectives are continuing to investigate multiple scenes.