Shoreline police arrest men after cameras catch them breaking into parking garage

A security employee in Shoreline called the police after he saw two men breaking into a parking garage on live CCTV on Friday.

He told police he watched the men lift the garage door to get access to the parking garage which is for residents only.

Police got to the 20200 block of Aurora Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. One of the men tried to run from police and the other was found hiding behind a car, wearing a facemask and gloves, said the Shoreline Police Department.

Drugs and burglary tools were found in their backpack.

Both men were arrested for burglary and booked into jail.