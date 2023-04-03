Shoreline pot shop burglarized after suspects crash stolen car into store

Another business was damaged in a smash-and-grab robbery early Monday, this time at a Shoreline marijuana store.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a burglary at the shop in the 15000 block of Aurora Avenue North.

The caller said a car had just crashed into the front of the business.

Deputies arrived and found that the suspects had used a stolen Hyundai to crash into the storefront so they could get inside, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Once inside the shop, four suspects burglarized the store and then fled in another vehicle.

It is not yet known how much property was stolen.