Shores officers who jailed son asked judge to hold Volusia Sheriff's Office in contempt

Volusia County Circuit Judge Mary Jolley has ruled against a petition to hold the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in contempt after it released records that had been sealed under a court order.

Michael Schoenbrod and Jessica Long, two Daytona Beach Shores police officers who have a son together, sought and got a temporary injunction on March 24 barring public agencies including the Sheriff's Office from releasing records related to investigations that involved them. Schoenbrod, who has since announced his resignation, and Long brought their 3½-year-old son to a city jail cell on consecutive days in October 2022 in an attempt to potty-train him.

Ultimately the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against them.

The first agency to investigate was the Department of Children and Families. During the investigator's meeting with Schoenbrod and later Long at the family's home, a sheriff's deputy accompanied her and recorded part of the interview with his body camera.

When that body-cam footage was requested as a public record last November, the Sheriff's Office redacted portions and released it to Mark Dickinson, a police corruption activist who posts videos to the internet using the moniker James Madison Audits.

Dickinson posted the video online, but it didn't get a lot of attention until months later after Schoenbrod and Long had gotten their injunction against the release of such materials.

In June, The News-Journal requested a copy of the video of the DCF investigation from the Sheriff's Office, which then made it available despite the injunction still being in effect. Portions of the video, including the images from inside the home, were redacted. However, some portions of the audio left in the child's name, which Peter McGlashan, the sheriff's general counsel, admitted was a mistake.

Three days after releasing the video, Andrew Gant, the sheriff's director of public affairs and media relations, emailed The News-Journal stating he "was just made aware of a court order restricting release of records in this case – evidently issued after the video was initially released and posted on YouTube by a third party."

He asked that The News-Journal delete the video files. The newspaper reported contents from the DCF interview, including Schoenbrod's admission that he and Long had brought the boy to the jail, but did not publish the boy's name.

The News-Journal and Florida Center for Government Accountability later sought to lift the temporary injunction, which the judge granted.

That led to the release of records including a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report recommending the officers be charged with felony aggravated child abuse, the State Attorney's Office memo detailing why it wasn't charging Schoenbrod and Long, and the city's professional standards case which found both officers had violated a policy related to conduct detrimental to public respect for the employee and department.

In an interview with The News-Journal in August, after the story had come to light, Long said she and Schoenbrod were trying to protect their son from threats and harassment when they sought the injunction and to permanently seal the records.

"We knew what this would do to our family if this got out and twisted, and it is exactly what happened. That’s why we sealed this, or tried to,” Long said.

The officers' attorney, Michael Lambert, argued that the Sheriff's Office's release of the body-cam footage in June "willfully violated" the temporary injunction and Chapter 39 of Florida Statutes, exempting DCF investigations from being public records.

He argued the courts' authority to hold parties in contempt because it is in the "interests of orderly government."

McGlashan, in a brief defending the Sheriff's Office, said the agency "did not willfully, maliciously or intentionally violate the temporary injunction," and noted that the first release of the video was four months before the injunction was imposed.

"Generally speaking, civil contempt is intended not to 'punish' past conduct but to coerce future compliance," McGlashan wrote, citing case law.

He also added: "The 'toothpaste is out of the tube.' For this, (VCSO) apologizes and has taken steps to ensure there is not a repeat."

In a follow-up brief, Lambert described the Sheriff's Office arguments against contempt.

"The escape from sanction avenues sought by VCSO are unpalatable: i) Oops; ii) Oops times two; and iii) Since VCSO claims, no matter the number of times, its actions were those of unnamed, unknowing, not trained 'employee number one' and later 'employee number two,' each from an unnamed arm of the Sheriff's Office, and though it 'appears inexcusable,' the court must just accept the violations and move on."

He argued the court should impose a fine against the Sheriff's Office, which he said would benefit both his clients and the public.

The judge's order did not comment on the matter.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Shores officers' bid to find VCSO in contempt is refused