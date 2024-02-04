Shoreway accident Sunday

TechCrunch

On Sunday, a user in a well-known hacking forum advertised what they claimed was a cache of stolen data from the rental car giant Europcar. The user claimed to have stolen the personal information of more than 48 million Europcar customers, and said they were “listening to offers” to sell the hacked data. Except, the data appears to be completely made up — perhaps created with ChatGPT, according to Europcar.