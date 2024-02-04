Shoreway reopened after crash Sunday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a two-car crash on the Shoreway just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

State Route 2 was closed westbound at West Lakeside Avenue due to the crash, officials said.

The road reopened around noon.

Police have not released additional information at this time about whether there were any injuries or a cause of the accident.

