Shorewood lawyer rejects probation, takes jail time after spitting on Black teen in 2020

Stephanie Rapkin exits the courtroom on April 17. She was on trial for spitting on a teenager during a 2020 protest.

Stephanie Rapkin, the Shorewood lawyer convicted of a misdemeanor after spitting on a Black teenager during racial justice protests in 2020, was given leniency Tuesday.

But she outright rejected it and asked to be jailed instead.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Milwaukee County Judge Laura Crivello stayed a sentence of 60 days in the House of Correction for a year of probation. She said she would require Rapkin to perform 100 hours of community service.

Crivello emphasized it would be an avenue for someone who went from being a productive citizen to a social pariah to reintegrate with the community.

But Rapkin interrupted her, saying nobody would accept her and outright refused probation.

“It’s not viable,” she said. “I’d rather go to jail right now and take care of it.”

Rapkin, 67, was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in April after a three-day trial. She repeatedly denied spitting on the teenager during a heated confrontation as a protest march happened around them. The exchange was caught on video.

Both Crivello and the prosecuting attorney on Tuesday told Rapkin they did not believe she was truthful during her testimony.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shorewood lawyer convicted of spitting on Black teen takes jail time