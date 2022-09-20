Shorewood Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting and vehicle crash after the suspect fled

Shorewood Police are investigating a shooting after two men engaged in a physical altercation during which one of them shot the other in the arm on Saturday.

Shorewood Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting at the Metro Market, 4075 N. Oakland Ave., on Saturdayand subsequent chase through the village and crash.

Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the Metro Market, where one man shot another in the arm after the two got into a physical altercation there. The suspect fled in a car, driving up to 80 mph around the village while being pursued by Shorewood Police, said Capt. Fernando Santiago.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle at about 7 p.m., according to police.

Milwaukee Police are investigating the crash at East North Avenue and North Booth Street, according to their report. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people who were in the vehicle the suspect crashed into were also taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. They are a 43-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both from Milwaukee.

Metro Market and the surrounding streets were not closed after the shooting and crash, Santiago said.

Shorewood Police are seeking charges against the suspect through the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Whitefish Bay Police assisted in the response, Santiago said.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no longer a threat to the public. Anyone with information should call the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shorewood Police investigating non-fatal shooting at Metro Market