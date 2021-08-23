Should You Go Short in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund recorded a quarterly portfolio return of +1.5% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the R200V Index that was up by 4.29%, and the R2500V Index which gained 5.0% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Bernzott Capital, the fund mentioned Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) and discussed its stance on the firm. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. is a Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based software company with a $1.8 billion market capitalization. EPAY delivered a -20.86% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -13.49%. The stock closed at $41.60 per share on August 20, 2021.

Here is what Bernzott Capital has to say about Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): In May, the company introduced FY 2022 (June) guidance for the first time, and it was below analyst expectations. The stock followed earnings forecasts lower. Culprits included continued investments, weighing on margin expansion though EBITDA margins are expected to remain above a healthy 20% level, and likely conservative. This guidance overshadowed some positives, such as a sequential uptick in subscription revenue growth to 14.2% and positive customer additions to its Paymode-X electronic payment platform."

IT Support Specialist, software
IT Support Specialist, software

christina-wocintechchat-com-FVgECvTjlBQ-unsplash

Based on our calculations, Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. EPAY was in 24 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 19 funds in the previous quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) delivered a 10.34% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund recorded a quarterly portfolio return of +1.5% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the R200V Index that was up by 4.29%, and […]

  • Pentagon to make vaccine mandatory for military amid FDA approval

    ASSOCIATED PRESS WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says it’s preparing to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for the military. Spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Pentagon officials are preparing to issue guidance to require vaccination now that the Pfizer vaccine has been given full approval.

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Materials Stocks for September 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • Here's My Favorite Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

    The older I get, the more appealing dividend stocks are. There are plenty of alternatives that provide great dividends and strong growth potential. Here's my favorite dividend stock to buy right now.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • 6 Funds to Maximize Your Income While You're Retired

    Which funds work best during retirement, when you are drawing on your saving accounts for income? Here are six recommended by several financial advisors.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    Market volatility is back, and that means good stocks are going on sale. With that, we asked some of our contributors which growth stocks looked like worthwhile buys now. Lee Samaha (Universal Display): It often makes sense to buy long-term growth stories after the market overreacts to some "negative" news flow.

  • This Top Aerospace Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.