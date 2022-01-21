A short highlight reel of ousted Philly politicians

Former City Councilmember Bobby Henon on Thursday joined a long list of Philadelphia politicians who resigned from office over corruption scandals.

Here are some of the most recent politicians to forfeit their office:

Rick Mariano: The former city councilmember was convicted in 2006 of taking nearly $30,000 in bribes from small businesses looking for tax breaks, zoning adjustments and other favors.

He was sentenced to more than six years but served about four.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Carlos Matos: The ward leader was sentenced to three years in federal prison beginning in 2007 and fined $50,000 for bribing three Atlantic City councilmen over development projects.

His wife and longtime Philly politico Renee Tartaglione was sentenced to nearly seven years in 2018 for stealing $2 million from a publicly funded mental health clinic.

Seth Williams: The Democrat and former Philadelphia district attorney pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in 2017 and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2020.

Chaka Fattah: The former Democratic U.S. representative was convicted in 2016 of bribery, money laundering, fraud, racketeering and other federal charges.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released in 2020.

Movita Johnson-Harrell: The ex-state representative pleaded guilty in 2020 to stealing from her own nonprofit.

She served two months of her prison sentence before being released due to the pandemic.

Go deeper via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.