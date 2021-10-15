Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Who wears short shorts?

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear.

Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each location, and not all of them will implement the uniform update, according to a report.

While Hooters of America will showcase the tighter, shorter shorts at various locations, the Original Hooters will keep the older uniforms.

Complaints of the tight shorts went viral on TikTok on various Hooters servers' accounts.

"Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," one Hooters employee said in a TikTok that has garnered more than 1.9 million "likes."

The same user posted a video saying her TikTok went viral and that the Hooters CEO contacted her to confirm employees will not be mandated to wear the updated shorts. The Washington Examiner was not able to confirm the claim.

Another user suggested she should quit over the "new shorts like underwear" in a video that has gotten more than 1.4 million "likes."

Another user joked that she might quit Hooters.

"Hooters got new panties," one user said as she wore her new uniform. "I mean shorts."

"What's that supposed to fit?!?" another user asked in a video that has been liked more than 3 million times.

“The ‘Original’ Hooters Restaurants located throughout Tampa Bay, Chicagoland, and Manhattan ... will not be changing their iconic uniform of orange shorts and white uniform tops that has made the brand universally famous,” an Original Hooters spokesperson told NBC News.

The updated uniforms at the Hooters of America locations, though, were "the result of a collaboration with Hooters Girls,” Hooters of America said.

“These uniforms have been worn for months in several Texas markets and have received overwhelmingly favorable reviews from both Hooters Girls and customers," a spokesperson continued.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Hooters but did not immediately receive a response.

