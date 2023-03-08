Should You Short Ormat Technologies (ORA)?

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Massif Capital, an investment management company, released its “Massif Capital Real Assets Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned -1.14% net of fees and delivered a -5.8% return (net of fees) year to date. The fund generated a 6.55% return from the long book during the fourth quarter which was offset by a 7.49% decline from the short book. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Massif Capital highlighted stocks like Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) operates a geothermal and recovered energy power business. On March 7, 2023, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) stock closed at $87.39 per share. One-month return of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was -4.51%, and its shares gained 16.49% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has a market capitalization of $4.902 billion.

Massif Capital made the following comment about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"We shorted Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) last year as the firm appeared to be an unprofitable geothermal-focused independent energy producer borrowing money to grow an even less-profitable U.S. renewables energy business. Along with eroding the company's margins, we expected numerous executional challenges in the build-out of Ormat's new U.S. renewable business. We got impatient as it increased from our short price of roughly $75 to $100, and we closed out the position. At the time, we noted the following:

"Reviewed earnings [3rd Qtr 2022] and found that although execution had struggled, the impact was minimal, the future impact of the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] on the firm's independent power production is uncertain (although almost assuredly positive), as such the business appears likely to maintain, at least for some period, its high earnings margins relative to independent power producing peers. We cannot find a reason to question the high margins' near-term sustainability, but long-term sustainability should be in question. Nevertheless, we do not see a catalyst in the future to prompt a repricing or reevaluation of the multiple being placed on unsus[1]tainably high earnings or a catalyst that will send the high margins lower in short order, despite the fact the stock is clearly overvalued on fundamental earnings and cash flow basis. Absent a catalyst, it seemed prudent to exit the position."…” (Click here to read the full text)

Solar panel, Sun, Energy
Solar panel, Sun, Energy

Photo by andreas gucklhorn on Unsplash

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 16 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in another article and shared the list of biggest geothermal companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Rivian's Falling, but Another Vehicle Stock Is Taking an Even Harder Hit

    Tuesday morning brought some bad news for these two industrial stocks even as the market looked poised to inch higher.

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.

  • Bond-market recession gauge plunges to triple digits below zero and reaches fresh four-decade milestone

    The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields plunges to minus 103.7 basis points, a level not seen since Sept. 22, 1981.

  • Oil is Breaking out: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    After trading in a tight range for the last three months oil prices look like they are breaking out

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade

    No one can predict the future, but a long-term investment in a diverse collection of wonderful businesses can build a market-beating portfolio with time.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With 54% to 675% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the high-water price targets of select analysts and Wall Street pundits, these fast-paced AI stocks are poised to skyrocket.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.

  • Alameda Sues Grayscale Over $9 Billion Locked in Bitcoin Trust Shares

    The FTX aliffiliate claims that Grayscale’s “improper” fund freeze means that customer cash has been lost.

  • Kenya is running out of US dollars

    Kenya is facing an acute foreign exchange crunch, with US dollar reserves dropping to their lowest in eight years as its currency keeps plummeting against major global currencies.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Do This Before Bitcoin Skyrockets

    Consider buying the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), if you're bullish on blockchain-based tokens generally. On the other hand, a five-figure token like Bitcoin isn't capable of skyrocketing -- or is it? Every time Bitcoin has crashed since its inception in 2009, critics have predicted its demise.