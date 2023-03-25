Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain

FILE - The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, June 21, 2011. American Airlines said Friday, March 24, 2023, that it will suspend flights between Philadelphia and Madrid for a few weeks this spring because of delays in receiving new Boeing jets that have been plagued by production problems. American and other airlines have had deliveries of new Boeing 787 jets delayed much of the last two years while Boeing worked to satisfy the Federal Aviation Administration that it has fixed production problems on the two-aisle planes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
AP Finance
·1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Friday that it will suspend flights between Philadelphia and Madrid for a few weeks this spring because of delays in receiving new Boeing jets that have been plagued by production problems.

American said it will offer passengers on the route alternative travel arrangements in May and early June.

A spokeswoman for American said the airline still plans to offer “a robust international network this summer.”

American and other airlines have had deliveries of new Boeing 787 jets delayed much of the last two years while Boeing worked to satisfy the Federal Aviation Administration that it has fixed production problems on the two-aisle planes.

The FAA approved resuming deliveries earlier this month. American is scheduled to receive three of the planes this year.

Boeing said it is working with customers, including American, on timing of deliveries and regrets the impact on airline operations. A spokeswoman said Boeing is focused on working with suppliers and stabilizing production.

American's decision was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines to Temporarily Suspend Route Due to Boeing Dreamliner Delays

    The airline will suspend the Philadelphia-Madrid route for several weeks, citing Boeing delivery problems for the jets.

  • Boeing’s 787 Delivery Delays Are a Problem for American Airlines

    American Airlines can’t get all the 787 Dreamliner jets from Boeing that it wants, and that is causing scheduling issues for the airline. On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that American Airlines (ticker: AAL) was suspending its Philadelphia to Madrid route for a few weeks in May and June, citing delivery delays for the jets. Boeing had most recently paused deliveries of 787 jets in February, not because of parts shortages, but because of paperwork.

  • Is This Finally an Atomic Bomb From the SEC?

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s notice to Coinbase (COIN) that it’s likely to be accused of breaking securities laws could foreshadow an agency effort to break the back of the crypto sector as it now operates, but it also may finally force court rulings that define how the industry can move forward.

  • Are sugar substitutes healthy? Research doesn't yet offer comforting answers.

    New data about the health effects of a sugar substitute leads to one more question: Are sweeteners really healthier than the real thing?

  • John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Proof You Need a Slick Black Suit

    It's a lot easier for everyone if you just play along.

  • NASCAR drivers' opinions vary on how non-NASCAR drivers will fare in Sunday's race

    NASCAR driver Ross Chastain, who won last year's race at Circuit of the Americas, captured pole position for Saturday's NASCAR truck race.

  • 'Fire Country' Fans, Brace Yourselves for This Disappointing Episode News

    The CBS show 'Fire Country' is currently on hiatus from new episodes. If you're wondering when the show will come back on TV, keep on reading.

  • China travel rebound bets turn toward airports, away from airlines

    Investors hoping to cash in on a boom in Chinese travel after nearly three years of pandemic lockdowns are shifting into airports, hotels and duty-free operators and away from airlines subject to fluctuating fuel prices and more intense competition. The first wave of bullishness as China began abandoning its zero-COVID policy in December lifted airline stocks and online travel agencies like Trip.com Group Ltd. But with global airlines being slow to add capacity to connect China with the U.S. and Europe and Chinese travellers preferring trips closer to home, a new set of stocks is benefiting.

  • Latest developments on two Trump investigations

    A New York grand jury could reconvene today as it weighs whether to indict former President Donald Trump in connection with a "hush money" investigation. Meanwhile, one of Trump's attorneys has been ordered to testify in a separate case about documents found at Mar-a-Lago. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.

  • Pallbearers at Queen Elizabeth’ II's funeral recognised for their service to late monarch

    The pallbearers at the late Queen’s funeral have been named as recipients of new honours under the Royal Victorian Order.

  • King Charles' Realm Is Poised to Shrink as Jamaica Considers Ditching Monarchy

    (Bloomberg) -- The realm of King Charles III is on the verge of getting smaller. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJamaica this week created a Constitutional Reform Committee with the task of changing the island from a constitutional monarchy, whi

  • Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

    The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet. JAL President Yuji Akasaka told reporters the company intended to bring the new planes into its fleet from 2026. The range and fuel efficiency of the 737 MAX will reduce carbon emissions by 15% compared to the planes they are replacing, he said.

  • WSJ Opinion: The Bipartisan Grilling of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

    Nearly half the U.S. population uses TikTok, and CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony before Congress on Mar. 23, 2023, did little to ease concerns over data security, privacy and ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Images: AFP/Getty Images/Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Great news for Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • Texas Regulator Appeals Decision Reversing ‘21 Blackout Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Public Utility Commission of Texas urged the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a court ruling that found the agency overstepped its authority by allowing power prices to soar during the state’s deadly 2021 winter storm.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest S

  • Strength in megacap stocks masks broader U.S. market woes

    Investors are relying on an old strategy to navigate the current tumult in asset prices: buying shares of the massive U.S. companies that led markets higher for years. Shares of the top five companies by market value -- Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia -- have gained between 4.5% and 12% since March 8, when troubles at Silicon Valley Bank set off banking system worries. In that period, the S&P 500 has fallen 0.5%.

  • Airfares surge 27% from a year ago, here's what to expect this summer amid high demand

    Yahoo Finance columnist Vera Gibbons breaks down the rise in travel demand and details how it will effect summer airline prices.

  • US to Take Years to Refill Its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The U.S. has announced it may not soon replenish the oil it sold from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve last year, but assessing the market impact is somewhat difficult.

  • Exeter man arrested for 'dirty cop' post takes defamation challenge to U.S. Supreme Court

    The ACLU argues laws are disproportionately used against people, such as Bob Frese, who criticize public officials or government employees.

  • US, Canada plan North American chip corridor, starting with IBM expansion

    The United States and Canada said on Friday they would work together to create a bilateral semiconductor manufacturing corridor, as International Business Machines signaled its intent to expand in Canada. The news came as U.S. President Joe Biden, who is visiting Canada, issued a joint pledge with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand together against authoritarian regimes in part by reducing their dependence on other countries for critical minerals and semiconductors. The Canadian government will spend C$250 million ($181.94 million) on its domestic semiconductor industry to boost research and development and manufacturing, the prime minister's office said in a statement.