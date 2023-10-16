Short prison sentences ‘rarely successful’, say magistrates amid overcrowding crisis

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has pledged to send fewer low-level offenders to prison and make them clean up graffiti and plant forests instead - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Short sentences are “very rarely” successful and keeping criminals out of prison can benefit their victims, the chief executive of the Magistrates Association has said.

Tom Franklin said he welcomed the prospect of increased community punishments expected to be included in new sentencing reforms outlined in Parliament on Monday.

Writing in The Telegraph, Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, pledged to pursue Texan-style justice by sending fewer low-level offenders to prison and making them clean up graffiti and plant forests instead.

Texas has carried out a series of reforms to reduce sentencing verdicts for non-violent offenders in the US state and promote probation and drug rehabilitation as alternatives to prison.

The changes are aimed at tackling the overcrowding crisis in prisons after figures published last week showed the incarcerated population of England and Wales had hit a record high of 88,225 - leaving just 557 spaces available.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Franklin stressed magistrates would only jail criminals as a “last resort” and insisted more community sentence options and availability were needed.

“Short sentences very rarely are successful largely because people very often don’t get the support they need in prison to reform themselves,” he said.

“Non-custodial sentences can be a very good option because they can help both the victim of crime but also the offender in terms of rehabilitation as well.

The reoffending rate for criminals who spend fewer than 12 months in prison is over 50 per cent, more than double the overall rate.

Mr Chalk said: “A short stretch of a few months inside isn’t enough time to rehabilitate criminals, but is more than enough to dislocate them from the family, work and home connections that keep them from crime.

“Too often, offenders routinely turn back to crime as soon as they walk out of the prison gates.”

Under the reforms, judges and magistrates will operate under a “presumption” that criminals such as thieves and shoplifters facing shorter jail terms should instead be handed “robust” community sentences designed to rehabilitate them.

Anyone guilty of sexual or violent offences will be excluded from the scheme.

Mr Franklin added that magistrates were further hampered by a shortage of probation officers which meant reports handed to them to advise on sentencing were often “sub-par” and “not up to quality”.

In August, the Ministry of Justice mistakenly revealed staffing levels in prisons and probation service were approaching “dangerously low” levels.

The remarks emerged on a Government website as part of an £8 million year-long contract awarded to a London company and showed a third of regions in England and Wales have fewer than 80 per cent of the necessary probation officers.

