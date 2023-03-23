Short Seller Hindenburg Research Says Another Report Coming Soon
(Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report on another target, the US short seller said in a tweet a few hours ago without offering any more details.
The firm run by Nate Anderson gained more prominence this year after its scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s group wiped out more than $150 billion from the Indian conglomerate’s market value in about five weeks since publication on Jan. 24.
The latest tweet by the New York-based research firm didn’t provide any specifics on the timing of the next report’s release, or what it intends to say.
READ: Hindenburg Takes Biggest Swing Yet With Short Target on Adani
Hindenburg isn’t a hedge fund, and it prefers to be known as a forensic research outfit that operates with its own capital.
