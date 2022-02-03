Short sellers take aim at consumer stocks

Data: S&P 500 Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Short sellers were apparently delighted in Facebook parent Meta’s plunging stock price today — but they’d be even happier if the consumer discretionary sector charted a similar path.

By the numbers: Consumer discretionary stocks are the most shorted sector, with short sellers holding 4.6% of their shares, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

That’s more than double the S&P 500 average of 2.1%.

The information technology sector ranks as the fourth most shorted industry. Meta's decline so far this year has been worth more than $2 billion to short sellers, Reuters reported.

The bottom line: Investors are betting that stocks that benefited from a spending binge by consumers are poised to cool off.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.