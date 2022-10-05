Short Sellers Pounded Anew in Latest Trial for Market Timers

7
Lu Wang and Tassia Sipahutar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One by one, short sellers are being forced to capitulate as market expectations grow for a slower pace of central bank tightening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Whether in stocks or bonds, bearish bets are being dealt a blow as US data begin to reflect the fallout from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes. A dovish pivot by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday is also fanning speculation that policy makers may be about to soften their hawkish stance.

Short sellers are being forced to fold during the best two-day equity rally in the US since April 2020, after raising bearish wagers in one of the longest stretches in years. While the latest revival in risk appetite has wrong footed the naysayers, some analysts, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp., say that the rout has yet to run its course.

“Investors are looking for any sign they can find that central banks will ease up on their tightening cycles,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

This comes after the S&P 500 climbed more than 2.5% for a second straight session. At the center of the rally are most-shorted stocks, as tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which jumped almost 6% as a group on Tuesday, handing losses for those who had placed bet against them.

The surge is dealing acute pain for professional speculators, who raised shorts last month as the S&P 500 plunged to fresh bear-market lows. For 11 straight sessions through Thursday, hedge funds tracked by Morgan Stanley boosted short positions against exchange-traded funds, sending their overall equity exposure to a 13-year low.

The comeback in stocks, after the S&P 500 suffered its worst September in two decades, is also a headache for rules-based funds that had boosted bearish equity bets as volatility spiked and the market lost momentum. Trend followers like commodity trading advisors, for instance, last week saw their equity positioning approaching the trough observed at the height of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s data show.

“Shorts remain extreme from the CTAs to the hedge funds,” said Andrew Brenner, the head of international fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities.

While short sales have helped skeptics such as hedge funds fare better during 2022’s bear market, they at times became a source of stress when a sudden share rally forced a squeeze.

It isn’t just stock investors who have been caught out.

Hedge funds increased already elevated net short positions on US Treasuries last week, fueling a rout that sent 10-year yields to 4% for the first time in more than a decade.

The shift fueled a short squeeze price action, with US government bonds already under pressure amid thinning liquidity and fears of more outsized Fed rate hikes. The 10-year yield surged to the highest since 2008 last week, before tumbling back after the Bank of England resumed buying long-dated bonds.

Yields then fell further on Monday following a weaker-than-expected reading on a US factory gauge, and were down for a third day to 3.62% on Wednesday in Asia trading.

Retail Investors

The equity bounce is also penalizing retail investors, who, based on JPMorgan estimates, last month dumped the most in single stocks in data going back to 2015.

Against this backdrop, firms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are holding to the view that the S&P 500 Index may have yet to reach its ultimate low as US equity prices still don’t fully reflect the risks of higher interest rates on earnings and valuations.

Valuation risks for the benchmark index “will persist well into 2023, and most downside in the coming months will come from slowing profitability,” which threatens to push the S&P 500 as low as 3,200 in the fourth quarter, according to Max Kettner, HSBC’s chief multi-asset strategist.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Spirit AeroSystems plans next job fair for Oct. 8

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is planning its next Wichita job fair for Oct. 8 as aerospace companies continue their hunt for local talent. According to the company’s website, the event is aimed at attracting sheet metal mechanics, CNC machinists and hand form/stretch press operators. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the company’s employment office, 3420 S. Oliver Street.

  • Tech Stocks Face New Blow as Strong Dollar Threatens Earnings

    Technology stocks are in the midst of their worst selloff in years and the upheaval in the currencies market might make the rout even worse.

  • Fed Telegraphs No Aussie-Style Policy Pivot in Inflation Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are starting to get what they want from the economy, but the bar for any “pivot” toward a less-aggressive monetary policy tightening path is probably still high.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch In October: Apple Rebounds

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of September at new 2022 lows. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in October are Apple, Chevron, Merck, Microsoft and UnitedHealth. There are clear winners — and losers —at the start of October.

  • Fed knows how to fight inflation, will seek to do so 'gently' -Daly

    (Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and will use them, even as it tries to find the "gentlest" way to do so. There is "a lot" of room for the Fed to use higher interest rates to reduce demand and ease price pressures, Daly said at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York City, noting that about half of what is causing current high inflation is a product of excess demand. "If we do our jobs well, and we communicate to the public why we are doing what we are doing, and why the interest rate path we are taking is necessary to get inflation down, and that price stability for us is extremely important, as is doing it as gently as possible so that the economy can be in a balanced state as easily as possible - whatever that looks like, we are going to take the easiest path we can find," Daly said.

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Japan's tourism restart stirs hope of service-sector recovery -PMI

    Japan's services sector activity growth posted a small expansion in September as demand recovered on declining COVID-19 cases and the prospect of easing restrictions on foreign tourism boosted hopes of a stronger economic revival. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week pledged to raise inbound tourism spending to more than 5 trillion yen ($34.52 billion) a year, hoping to benefit from windfalls brought by the yen's recent fall to a 24-year low against the dollar. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.2, returning to growth after posting a contraction of 49.5 in August.

  • Stocks soar, yields slide on hints of cooling economy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks and oil on Tuesday posted strong gains for a second straight day while U.S. Treasury yields slid as investors wondered if global efforts by central banks to fight inflation may ease in the future. A new report showing shrinking U.S. job openings, a weaker read of U.S. manufacturing data, and a smaller than expected rate increase by the Australian central bank all contributed to investor speculation that a central bank shift to less aggressive rate hikes could be looming. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August, suggesting the labor market may be starting to cool as higher interest rates take hold.

  • Asian stocks bounce higher on signs rate hikes are working

    Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investors grew hopeful future global interest rate rises might become less aggressive amid early signs previous policy tightening was working to temper price pressures in some major world economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Australian shares were up 1.35% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.34%.

  • Report: Boeing sees MAX 10 certification slipping to mid-2023

    Boeing has been seeking an extension to a year-end certification deadline that could trigger required re-work to the aircraft's cockpit alert system.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Global economy will ‘crumble’ if Fed doesn’t stop hiking interest rates, billionaire investor Sternlicht says

    Billionaire Barry Sternlicht, the chief executive officer and chairman of Starwood Capital Group, has jumped aboard the bandwagon of people calling on the Federal Reserve to ease off its aggressive interest-rate hikes before something, somewhere, breaks.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Technology stocks are booming, and these four companies have staying power for years to come

    Shares of technology companies from chip makers to FAANGs slumped for a third quarter at the end of September, as softer revenue, profit warnings and fading CEO confidence added to the doom. The backdrop is a widely expected economic recession next year, caused, in part, by aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate increases to squash inflation.

  • Oil Dips Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting That May Yield Big Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped following a two-day surge ahead of an OPEC+ meeting at which the alliance may agree on its biggest production cut since 2020 to revive faltering prices.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: M

  • Elon Musk agrees to go ahead with $44 billion Twitter deal

    Elon Musk is once again interested in purchasing Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Apollo-Backed EmployBridge to Acquire Bluecrew From IAC

    (Bloomberg) -- IAC Inc. has agreed to sell its app-based Bluecrew business to EmployBridge, an industrial-staffing company backed by Apollo Global Management Inc. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIAC w

  • Oil Extends Rally as OPEC+ Mulls Largest Output Cut Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering cutting its production limit by as much as 2 million barrels a day, double what was previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.