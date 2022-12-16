Short Sellers Are Zeroing In on Europe’s Embattled Landlords

1
Jack Sidders and Laura Benitez
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As the tide goes out on an easy money era that inflated Europe’s real estate market, some of the world’s most-feared short sellers have turned their attention to the region’s landlords.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Vivion Investments this week became at least the fifth European real estate company publicly lambasted by short sellers in little over a year after Muddy Waters published a critical report. The company, which owns hotels and offices in Germany and the UK, joins a list that also includes Germany’s Adler Group SA, UK-based Civitas Social Housing Plc and Home REIT Plc as well as Swedish landlord Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, or SBB.

The scrutiny comes just as rapidly rising interest rates are hitting property values and threatening landlords who need to refinance mountains of cheap debt. Much of that debt was issued through bond markets that had been distorted by the European Central Bank’s asset purchasing programs that kept borrowing costs down and boosted demand for riskier issuers.

“This sector was almost nonexistent in the credit index 10 years ago,” said Benoit Soler, a high yield fund manager at Keren Finance. “Then we had quantitative easing which allowed the sector not only to exist but then balloon in size.”

Short Targets

At the heart of Muddy Waters’ report are allegations that Vivion uses undisclosed related parties to operate its hotels, paying artificially inflated rents. The higher rents justify higher property valuations, against which the company has been able to borrow liberally. Vivion said the report was inaccurate and flawed.

Landlord Vivion Pushes Back on Short Seller Muddy Waters (1)

Adler was targeted by Viceroy Research in October 2021 with a slew of allegations that also focused on inflated valuations and undisclosed related party deals. KPMG probed the allegations and cleared the company of systemic fraud but was unable to refute all of the claims. Adler has denied the accusations, but has struggled to find an auditor after KPMG quit in May.

Viceroy also targeted SBB, arguing it was under reporting its relative indebtedness. SBB has since sold off swathes of its portfolio to reduce its debt load and to prove the robustness of its valuations. SBB published details of its cash flow in July as a rejoinder to claims that questioned its accounting. The firm has rejected the allegations against it.

The ripple effects of the short seller attention are already being felt by companies with ties to those landlords, including Aggregate Holdings SA, Corestate Capital Holding and Accentro Real Estate AG, triggering a wave of debt restructuring across the sector after those firms struggled to meet debt payments.

“It’s been quite easy for landlords to lever up massively as underlying prices were soaring every year,” Keren Finance’s Soler said. “Murky managers joined the ECB’s party.”

The breadth of allegations, that span the continent from the UK to Sweden, have helped accelerate a sharp sell-off in European real estate stocks and bonds, as concerns about governance add to the sector’s woes.

“The primary equity stakeholders in the European real estate sector are industry players (i.e. each other) and individual people or families,” CreditSights analyst Mary Pollock wrote in a note Friday. “Very few companies we examined are 100% private, but the large stakes held by individuals can bring material risk around governance.”

Short interest in the real estate sector has increased globally over the past month, making it the second most-shorted area after consumer services, based on market capitalization, according to Matt Chessum, director at S&P Global market intelligence.

Some companies with robust businesses have also been caught up in the selloff.

“There’s been indiscriminate selling and you’ve got around 20 mid-cap companies, which are fundamentally sound and/or where we’ve identified pockets of value, getting lumped together with others that are getting crushed for a variety of other reasons,” said Saul Goldstein, chief executive officer and founder of private equity firm Activum SG Capital Management.

To defend their businesses, a string of real estate companies have embarked on plans to restructure their debt this year, with varying degrees of success.

Adler is facing opposition to a plan that would give it fresh capital and extend debt maturities. Meanwhile, Aggregate, a shareholder of Adler, is rushing to refinance its debt and has asked bondholders of its subsidiary Vic Properties to accept a debt repayment postponement.

Investors have agreed to provide €10 million in short-term bridge financing Corestate, which has financed deals for Adler and is also restructuring its debt. Accentro, which Adler owns a minority stake in, is finalizing negotiations with its bondholders to extend the maturity of a bond.

In some cases, the short-seller allegations have effectively shut landlords off from capital markets, meaning asset sales have become the only option as they face looming debt maturities. That’s proving an uphill battle against a backdrop of rising interest rates that are beginning to hit property values and leave potential buyers wary.

Still, some private equity firms are beginning to take the plunge. SBB announced the sale of a stake in a portfolio of education buildings to Brookfield for about €1 billion last month. Blackstone Group Inc. agreed to buy a portfolio of warehouses from another Swedish landlord, Corem Property Group AB, for 5.35 billion kronor ($521 million), according to a statement Thursday.

(Adds analyst comment in 11th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Debt-laden Italy lashes out at 'crazy' ECB after rate hike

    Italian ministers lashed out at the European Central Bank on Friday, labelling as "baffling" and "crazy" a decision to hike borrowing costs that raised the financial pressure on one of the euro zone's most indebted countries. Three senior ministers took aim after the ECB on Thursday, raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points as widely expected, and signalled further increases ahead while laying out plans to reduce its bond purchases. As that message drove Italian borrowing costs higher on financial markets on Friday, policymakers at the bank lined up to reinforce expectations that euro zone rates would continue to rise in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation.

  • GOP Congressman tries to defend Trump's 'sense of humour' after 'major announcement' flop

    GOP Congressman James Comer tries to defend Donald Trump's 'sense of humour' after 'major announcement' flop. Source: Fox News

  • D.C. Bar recommends disbarment for Trump attorney Giuliani, announces tentative findings

    The D.C. Bar disciplinary counsel's office Thursday recommended disbarment for former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

  • SEC reiterates decision to reject Grayscale bitcoin spot ETF

    The SEC doubled down on its decision to reject Grayscale's intentions to launch a spot bitcoin ETF saying such products are prone to fraud.

  • Hedge Fund Glen Point, Founder Phillips Sued by CFTC Over Alleged Trading Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Glen Point Capital and founder Neil Phillips were sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly scheming to trigger payouts on two options contracts totaling $30 million.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Following one series of trades,

  • Dow plunges in perfect storm for stocks

    Investors got a second-day jolt with the economy slowing as prices and interest rates are expected to keep rising. The Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?A new state-owned company calle

  • Europe Is Weathering Russia’s Energy Storm—and the ECB Knows It

    The European economy is showing signs of pulling through the winter with just a mild recession. The catch for investors is that this gives the European Central Bank license to carry on raising interest rates.

  • Dow ends down over 750 points to book its worst day in three months as recession fears mount

    U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Thursday, adding to the previous day's losses, a day after the Federal Reserve raised rates and revived recession worries.

  • Wall Street’s most loved and hated stocks going into 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street’s moved loved and hated stocks ahead of earnings season.

  • Cannabis With Enhanced Amounts Of THC (17%), CBG (25%) And Terepens (30%): Researchers Found A Way To Do It

    This article was originally published in May 2022. Can cannabinoid content in the cannabis plant be manipulated? And if so, how much? According to a new report, researchers at the lab of Prof. Alexander (Sasha) Vainstein at Hebrew University in Rehovot, Israel have engineered medical marijuana strains containing 20% more THC, reported The Jerusalem Post. This achievement, made possible with financial support and partnerships with Mariana Bioscience Ltd., could help create new strains and boost c

  • Stocks: Meta rises, Adobe surges, real estate lags

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks like Meta and Adobe are trading as recession fears grow.

  • World’s Biggest Hashish Exporter Is Struggling to Go Legal

    (Bloomberg) -- On a cedar-lined dusty track in the north of Morocco, visitors are greeted by a pungent whiff of cannabis and the loud tapping sound of workers busy extracting hashish.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?It’s cashing in time in the village of Tamadit, tucke

  • I Do Not Need My IRA RMD. Can I Put It in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA’s required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you also have enough income.

  • Global Recession Risks Rise as Central Banks Raise Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Major central banks this week signaled their willingness to countenance a global recession in 2023 as they promised to raise borrowing costs further in their ongoing battle against sky-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?After each increased

  • 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

    There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.

  • China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases -Bloomberg News

    China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a new state-owned agency, is set to be the world's biggest iron ore buyer as soon as next year, when it will start buying for about 20 of the largest Chinese steelmakers, Bloomberg News reported. CMRG was set up this year to buy raw materials for the country's giant domestic steel industry, as Beijing steps up efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy. China typically buys about two-thirds of the world market's iron ore.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell the most in its history after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?The test accurately identified the presence of cancer or precancer 83% of the time

  • Dow Jones Drops 200 Points After Stock Market Plunge; Meta Jumps On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points Friday, as the major stock indexes threatened to add to Thursday's stock market plunge.

  • Recession Isn't Priced Into Markets, UBS's Lovell Says

    Nadia Lovell, UBS Global Wealth Management senior US equity strategist, says investors are grappling with a hawkish Fed and expects a market bottom in the first half of 2023. She speaks during an interview with Kriti Gupta on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en