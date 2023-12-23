Short Story: The Emissary

Editor’s Note: The Iowa City Press-Citizen has run a short story every Christmas since 2011. Tom Gingerich of Kalona, whose work was selected by a panel of readers, has penned those stories since 2014. Since 2018, Iowa City artist Hani Elkadi has created original artwork to accompany them.

He met him at his local McDonald’s a few days before Christmas. He’d stopped by for lunch– a cheeseburger and senior coffee with one cream, his usual order. Bill Ramsey had succumbed to a fairly comfortable routine of late. At seventy-six, never married and recently retired, he needed to stay busy and active. So coupled with daily longer walks, at least three times a week he’d trek the mile from his condo to the restaurant for lunch and to chat with several employees who’d become friends.

The tinselled wreath and evergreen garland framing the door, and the festive colored lights adorning the building should have filled him with seasonal spirit, but the couple arguing in the parking lot and the guy he saw tossing a bag of trash out of his car window on the highway had put him in a foul mood– lately a common occurrence.

This visit in particular, though, would stand out– the day he met the old man. He noticed him immediately, sitting alone at a corner table. He was scruffy looking, rather disheveled and dark, his skin damaged by sunshine and time. He was dressed in several layers of clothing and wore a heavy wool stocking cap on his head, unkempt salt-and-pepper hair spilling onto his shoulders.

Bill assumed the man was homeless, another sad case; and when he peered through the window and saw the cart parked against the building, he was sure of it. It had a short wheelbase and was heavily loaded down and covered by a weatherproof blue plastic tarp. Then he noticed the hard rubber tires and the shiny spokes of the wheels and saw that it was a discarded wheelchair.

Occasionally, Bill would interact with the homeless on the street, and he volunteered at several shelters and food banks periodically. He was disturbed by their plight and the obstacles that they face on a daily basis. Not knowing their stories, he tried never to be judgemental. He had no right to be deprecating. In the old man’s case, he felt strongly compelled to approach him and did so, sitting down at the next table. At first Bill avoided eye contact, but when he was settled, he glanced his way. The man looked up and smiled.

“Hey… how’s it goin’?” Bill asked.

“Okay. How about you?” the man responded.

“Doin’ well,” Bill said smiling. “Looks like we have the same tastes in fine cuisine,” noticing they’d both ordered the same meal.

“My usual order,” he said. “Don’t alter it much. Sometimes I have two burgers though, and maybe a small fry.” He took a sip of coffee.” I'm Charlie,” he said, leaning forward and offering his hand.

“Glad to meet you, Charlie,” Bill replied, shaking hands. “Bill Ramsey. You from around here?

“For the moment,” he chuckled. “I’m sort of a free spirit, as I’m sure you’ve already surmised. I go where I’m needed. Sometimes it’s easy and sometimes it’s difficult. I plan on hanging around here at least until Christmas.” He took a last sip of coffee and stood up. “How about a refill?” he asked.

“Thanks,” Bill replied, handing him his cup. As he shuffled away, Bill realized there was a lot more to Charlie than first impressions might suggest.

It was a blustery day, no snow yet, but Christmas was in the air. The northwest wind had picked up. Ornamental grasses were whipping and leafless rose bushes were rattling their bones in the landscape just outside the window near where the man’s chair was parked. Charlie returned with the refills and sat down once again.

“Where were you from originally, Charlie, if you don’t mind me asking?” Bill said.

Charlie paused, tilting his head and looking deep into Bill’s eyes. The look was searching and somewhat mesmerizing. “It’s far from here,” he mused. “And I miss it when I’m gone too long. I‘m here to make a few visits. But I’ll be returning soon.” He seemed reflective. “How about you, Bill?”

It was obvious that Charlie didn’t want to open up about his past, so Bill let it go.

“I retired three years ago, Charlie. Was a professor at the U– Philosophy,” he said. He sipped his coffee and took a last bite of his burger, dabbed his mouth with a napkin. “Have been trying to stay busy since then. That’s the key, you know– keeping busy. A person needs to keep things in perspective, especially in these troubled times– needs to get out and try to make a difference, even at our age, don’t you think?”

Charlie was listening intently, focusing on every word. “Absolutely,” he agreed. “But something’s troubling you, Bill. It’s been building up in you, hasn’t it? It’s getting worse the closer we get to Christmas – and I know why.”

Suddenly apprehensive, Bill was puzzled. It was as if the old man were somehow tapping into things he couldn’t possibly know. In fact, he was feeling a strange tingling sensation, a light-headedness that he couldn’t explain and had never before experienced.

“There’s no need to be concerned, Billy,” Charlie continued. “It’ll all become perfectly clear momentarily. Won’t take long. Never does. And you’ll easily accept it, even though it might seem outrageous.You’re being given a gift– a Christmas gift if you will. A very special gift not many people receive. And it’s because of who you are and how you’ve lived your life– and of how recent events and concerns have affected you over the past few years.

“We’ve been watching you with interest and have seen how the worldwide craziness and purveyors of hate have affected you. So I’m here to relay a timely message. And Christmas is the perfect venue, since it’s always been your favorite time of year.”

At first, Bill’s dizziness and apprehension interfered with his ability to grasp what Charlie was saying. But as the old man had asserted, it abruptly became clear to him what was occurring, and what the old man really was. So he readily accepted what was happening in broad daylight in of-all-places… Mickey D’s. This old man wasn’t at all what he had seemed.

“You’ve always seen Christmas as a joyful time," Charlie continued. "Of course all the gifts and the mystique of Santa played a huge part when you were small. I still remember how you always had trouble getting to sleep each Christmas Eve anticipating the early morning rumble down the stairs to find the presents under the tree you’d hinted at for weeks. And for some reason I especially recall the disappointment your eight-year-old self felt when there was no electric train set in ‘55. It was a popular gift and too expensive for your folks at the time.

“But as you grew, that Kid in the manger who your folks ushered you to the front of the church to visit after each Christmas Mass soon became your focus. And that focus led you toward a career that raised philosophical questions concerning our purpose for being. You disseminated ideas to young minds down through the years, opening up avenues of thought that would sustain them."

Bill recalled those earlier times clearly and with much affection as the old man spoke. Lately, he had lost the focus that had carried him through the years. The tragedies playing out in the news each day, the bloodshed and armed conflicts, unprovoked invasions, the societal moral decay, the celebrity worship, our disrespect and neglect of our once pristine planet, the shameful politicizing of our flag, and the widespread political mayhem that had engulfed the country– all of it had taken a heavy toll on him. He needed it to change, no longer recognizing the civilized society in which he was raised. In fact, for the first time in his life he was fearing the collapse of civility itself.

"I came because you've clearly lost your way,” Charlie resumed. “I remember when you were growing up the love you displayed for your pets, and how you were always generous with your time, helping out at home and caring for your grandmother who came to stay. You always knew the importance of caring from an early age. That’s why you feel out of place today.”

As the old man spoke, Bill recognized that Charlie seemed increasingly familiar– that he’d met him, or versions of him, many times before as old memories were resurfacing.

“You think that the message of Christmas has been lost– that people no longer care about kindness and doing for others. But that’s not true. The great majority of humanity are decent, caring souls who still adhere to the golden rule and are energized anew each year when the Christmas story unfolds.

“It may seem as if hatred and extreme ideologies are destroying us, but the greed and corruption and prejudice that we see won’t last. The Kid’s message is too powerful. And even though some of His so-called followers are twisting and distorting His messages of peace and love, eventually the world will come to its senses and reject their warped mentality.”

Bill sat very still savoring the essence of Charlie’s message, recalling Christmases past and the feelings that they’d always evoked.

“You want Christmas to inspire you and heal you the way it always has, but you're afraid. You’re feeling abandoned. That's not the case though– far from it! The message of Christmas is still relevant. In fact, it’s more relevant than ever. It’s become a necessity. And people like you, Billy, are the key.

“You’ve always been a friendly spirit– were raised that way. It’s who you are. You’ve donated time and money to local charities and shelters. You treat people with respect, and it’s killing you to see the disrespect and outright hatred that has surfaced and seems to be running rampant.”

Bill was leaning forward listening intently, elbows on the table, hands clasped, fingers laced together.

“You feel helpless listening to the evening news. You feel so alone. But know this– you’re not alone, Billy. There are countless others, a great majority, who feel exactly the same. It’s up to each individual to spread the meaning of Christmas– a year-round quest, not just during the season. When that begins to happen, things will change. It may seem a naive thought, but it’s not. It will happen. Until then, just keep the faith. It’s still there. You’ve got it in you.”

Charlie stood and disposed of their trash in the nearby receptacle. He returned and leaned forward, palms on the table, again gazing directly into Bill’s eyes. “Go home and consider what you’ve heard and seen today, Billy. Love is the answer… and the Kid in the manger is pure love, the exact opposite of hate. Love is really all that matters in the end. And Christmas is where it all begins.”

As Charlie moved past him and headed toward the door their eyes locked. He reached out and squeezed Bill’s shoulder, his touch imparting a catharsis, a releasing of all the fear and consternation that had long tormented him.

Bill watched as the figure rounded the corner and approached the cart, and he followed the old one’s progress as he moved slowly along the sidewalk until he was out of sight. For the first

time in years, Bill seemed at peace, having been reminded that good, will always triumph over

evil– that love… the Christmas lesson…love is all you need.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Short Story: The Emissary