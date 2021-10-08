Short-term deal on debt limit reached
Senate leaders have reached an agreement to temporarily extend the government's borrowing ability, which means the U.S. won’t default on its debts — at least for now.
Senate leaders have reached an agreement to temporarily extend the government's borrowing ability, which means the U.S. won’t default on its debts — at least for now.
In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.
Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.
Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.
Former President Donald Trump will use executive privilege to block subpoenas from the House committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, a new report says.
NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G
The Trump legal team cited "executive and other privileges" in urging former officials such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows not to comply.
"There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.
A generous new entitlement isn't proving as popular as liberal Democrats expected.
Letter: State Sen. Chris McDaniel said, “We were played for fools.” Yes, they were scammed, bamboozled.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was a dues-paying member of militia group
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersWhen Donald Trump’s charity was caught making an illegal political donation years ago, his longtime right-hand finance man, Allen Weisselberg, signed a letter to law enforcement that chalked it up as a mere mistake. In reality, as The Daily Beast recently revealed, employees were well aware that the money was going to a Florida politician.When the Trump Foundation made its annual tax filings with New York state that incorrectl
Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
"The problem is the president doesn't know any of this," retired Gen. John Kelly told Fiona Hill at the 2018 G20 summit, according to Hill's new book.
Isn’t it the job of those we send to Washington to look after their constituents—the people they claim to represent? One of the better examples of this concerns the 7.8 million Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) each month from the government. Who do you think gets more attention in Congress?
Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed
The Biden administration has urged Moderna for months to increase its production domestically.
In a press release on Oct. 1, Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) introduced her bill to rename the post office at 9317 Bolsa Rd. in Little Saigon, Calif. to “General Tran Hung Dao Post Office.” Honoring a hero: General Tran Hung Dao is considered one of the greatest military generals of all time. The brilliant military strategist saved Vietnam from Mongolian invasion three times, which is considered one of the greatest military feats in history.
University of Texas at Austin and Stanford University released a joint study comparing the economic policies of California and Texas and how they affect quality of life.Why it matters: The two most populous states in the country have long epitomized contrasting ideas about government, including policies on taxes, regulation and, more recently, pandemic response.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Context: Even before the pandemic,
Idaho lieutenant governor bans vaccine mandates, tries to deploy National Guard during governor's 2-day trip