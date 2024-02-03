Short term state revenue loss for Hobbs passes committee, bills for Carlsbad stalled

Legislation designed to help Hobbs regain lost tax revenue passed a New Mexico State Senate committee Thursday.

Senate Bill (SB) 100 Gross Receipts Tax Distribution to Hobbs received a unanimous do pass recommendation from the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.

State Sen. Steve McCutcheon (R-42) sponsored the legislation and told the committee the bill was designed to be a temporary fix.

The legislation would provide $25 million to Lea County’s largest city after House Bill (HB) 6, which passed in 2019, changed the state’s tax code to ensure tax collection occurred where a service took place and not where the business is located.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the legislation and it was enacted in 2021.

New Mexico Sen. Steven McCutcheon (R-42)

Another bill sponsored by McCutcheon, Senate Bill (SB) 155, GRTs for Carlsbad is stalled in the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee, according to the Legislature’s website.

SB 100 advanced to the Senate Finance Committee and as of Feb. 2 no hearings were scheduled, per the Legislature’s website.

Both bills mirror legislation sponsored by former Sen. Gay Kernan who retired last year.

Lujan Grisham appointed McCutcheon to finish the remainder of Kernan's term which ends this year.

Last year the governor vetoed two measures designed to provide Hobbs and Carlsbad with $25 million for a temporary solution.

McCutcheon estimated the City of Hobbs lost $8 to $10 million after HB 6 was enacted.

“When destination sourcing was enacted all that revenue went to the counties,” McCutcheon said during the hearing.

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said the city still has to provide services to residents even as the revenue that funded those services declines.

“The City of Hobbs would appreciate this coming back in front of the Legislature and encourage the governor not to veto it at this time,” Cobb said during the meeting.

In an email to the Current-Argus, Cobb said the City of Hobbs appreciates McCutcheon’s work in introducing SB 100.

“The legislature in both Houses unanimously approved the bill which was presented by Sen. Kernan last year, and it was vetoed by the governor,” he said.

City of Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb

Ward 2 Carlsbad City Councilor Jeff Forrest supports McCutcheon’s efforts as both communities seek a permanent fix from lost revenues due to HB 6.

“I think it’s going to be an uphill battle with her (Lujan Grisham) in office,” he said.

House GRT fix bill stalls in committee

House Bill (HB) 54 prefiled Jan. 5 by Republicans Rep. Larry Scott (District 62), Rep. Randall Pettigrew (District 61) and Rep. Harland Vincent (District 56) would create an all cities and counties fund.

Before the 30 day session started Jan. 16, Scott said HB 54 was an attempt to try and fix legislation that resulted in the loss of GRTs to Carlsbad and Hobbs which were needed to pay for certain services in both communities.

The proposal would create a fund to hold 8% of all state GRTs and would revert to cities and counties, Pettigrew said.

The proposed legislation was sent to the House Taxation and Revenue Committee on Jan. 17 and as of Feb. 2, a hearing was not scheduled per the Legislative website.

Pettigrew said the measure may not see any action in the closing days of the legislature since there is no room in the budget.

On Jan. 31, the New Mexico House of Representatives passed a $10.18 billion budget for fiscal year 2025.

The spending plan now awaits a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee.

Pettigrew said if there are no funds budgeted for certain measures, then proposed legislation is shelved.

State Rep. Randall Pettigrew (R-66)

An analysis conducted by the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) noted SB 54 would need $324 million in GRTs for fiscal year 2025. GRTs would increase to $326 million in fiscal year 2026, $344 million in fiscal year 2027, and $356 million in fiscal year 2028.

“The bill does not include a recurring appropriation but diverts or “earmarks” revenue, representing a recurring loss from the general fund. LFC has concerns with including continuing distribution language in the statutory provisions for funds because earmarking reduces the ability of the Legislature to establish spending priorities,” the report cited.

Scott said HB 54 was based on a formula where a city receiving 70% of state GRTs would transfer 30% of the money to the county where the municipality is located.

Pettigrew said Republicans would have to wait until 2025 to bring the proposal back as the 2024 session ends Feb. 15.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on X, formerly known as Twitter.

