Shortage of assistance dogs leading people to train their own pets

Guide Dogs says it is working hard to slash the waiting time for trained animals - E+

People are having their own pets trained to become guide and support dogs amid a nationwide shortage.

Formal training of assistance dogs can take several years and requires established breeding as well as careful rearing, socialising and training.

But some people can wait several years to get a guide dog due to these constraints and despite the best efforts of charitable organisations.

So-called canine behaviourists are trying to plug the gap and offer courses to turn a pet dog into a working animal. It has led to an unregulated market for trainers.

Tim Stafford, director of canine affairs at Guide Dogs, said not all dogs are suited to the role, and many fail the stringent tests and requirements despite being born and raised for the task, making it more unlikely a pet can be converted.

“Without a process of independent evaluation and registration, it is possible for inadequately prepared or poorly trained dogs to be presented as assistance dogs or emotional support dogs,” he said.

“This presents a risk to the public acceptance of assistance dogs and ultimately to the welfare of the dogs themselves.”

However, Will Atherton, a canine behaviourist based in Church Broughton, Derbyshire, said he offers a lifeline to people waiting for an assistance dog.

Mr Atherton, who has a large social media following and is the author of the best-selling book Raising and Training Perfect Puppies, has also launched a separate programme training rescue dogs that he plans to give to those in need.

His 18-month “train your own” course, priced at £2,640, allows owners with physical impairments and mental disabilities such as PTSD, depression and anxiety to train up their own pooch.

Nana Beganova is training her Labrador Coal to be her assistance dog at Mr Atherton’s centre - Yasmin Evans

He said: “Currently, in the UK, wait times for an assistance dog can range anywhere from six months to five years, with owners typically not knowing the dogs before the process begins.

“Members of the ‘unconditional canines’ programme not only benefit from being able to train their dog right away, but they also are able to train their own dog, meaning the bond between owner and pet is already established.”

He claimed this pre-existing bond makes the training more effective and negates the need for an adjustment period.

However, experts caution that a strong bond is no substitute for formal training.

PAWtected CIC works with about 80 people every year to train their own assistance dogs.

Abigail Hughes, a co-founder, said: “You’ve got lesser-known dogs, like allergen detection dogs, so that you don’t come into contact with something you’re severely allergic to.

“There are dogs who can help with PTSD and other traumatic circumstances.”

‘Demand very high but supply very short’

Isabel Holdsworth, from Dagenham, east London, who is blind, has previously spoken of training a rescued Labrador as her guide dog over the course of two years.

She told the BBC: “It’s not an easy thing to do but it’s not impossible for a blind person to train their own dog. It’s the buzziest feeling ever.”

Nana Beganova, 29, from Northwich, Cheshire, is training her two-and-a-half-year-old black Labrador Coal to be her assistance dog at Mr Atherton’s centre in Derbyshire.

“It’s really frustrating for people who need help the most to have to wait years to receive an assistance dog.

“Demand for assistance dogs is very high but supply is very short.”

Guide Dogs, which was forced to pause its breeding programme and training of dogs during the Covid lockdowns, said it was working hard to slash the waiting time for guide dogs.

“Matching someone with a guide dog is a very personalised process,” the charity said.

“We have to account for so many different factors when finding someone their perfect dog and it’s important we don’t rush the matching process.

“This is crucial so that these guide dog partnerships last and thrive.”