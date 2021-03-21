Shortage of bouncers could stop clubs reopening

·2 min read
Security guard in a night club
Security guard in a night club

Venues such as bars and nightclubs may not be able to open as planned if they cannot find enough bouncers to supervise them, the body representing security staff has said.

After a year of closure many security staff have moved into other work.

Some staff who are not UK nationals have returned to their home countries following Brexit and the pandemic.

More than half of positions may not be filled, the UK Door Security Association (UKDSA) said.

The UKDSA is calling for new, more rigorous training regulations, due to come in in April, to be postponed to help agencies recruit new security staff more quickly.

"I imagine it's going to be more pressured when we reopen," said Stuart Glen, who runs The Cause, a nightclub in north London.

"When we go back on 21 June every operator in our field, every festival, nightclub, bar, restaurant, theatre, every event has been gagging to get back on track and suddenly everyone is going to say we need security staff."

Having the correct ratio of security staff is a condition of holding a licence to operate, he added.

"If we can't find the staff then we physically can't open. It's a major issue," Mr Glen said.

From 1 April security staff must have first aid qualifications before taking the training required to be a door supervisor, according to the Security Industry Authority, the government's regulatory body for the sector.

There are additional training requirements related to terror threats and emergencies, the use of body-worn video recorders, and breathalysers. Some of the new requirements start in April, some in October.

The UKDSA said it supported the additional elements in the new training regime but said it was "deeply concerned about the timing of these changes and the impact on front-line staffing levels".

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said: "We rely heavily on licensed door supervisors to keep staff and customers safe.

"With the additional responsibility of public health… it is even more important that we remove barriers to ensure that we are able to fulfil the resource requirement.

"This will need a government intervention to ensure that the industry has the ability to provide enough staff. While the training is welcomed, it is not timely given the current economic situation across most of the sector, and consideration needs to be given to it being pushed back to 2022."

The extent to which non-UK nationals working the industry have returned overseas, further reducing the pool of available staff, is hard to quantify.

However academic studies have found there was a significant exodus of foreign-born UK residents between 2019 and 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Nicki Minaj's mother filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man charged in her father's fatal hit-and-run accident

    Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, died last month after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York.

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus

    Bill and Esther Ilnisky spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries, including stints in the Caribbean and Middle East before preaching for 40 years in Florida. “It is so precious, so wonderful, such a heartwarming feeling to know they went together,” Milewski said, then adding, “I miss them.” Bill Ilnisky grew up in Detroit, deciding at 16 to devote his life to God, Milewski said.

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.

  • Doctors protest in Myanmar as state violence continues

    Elsewhere police used violence against protesters and security forces shot dead at least one person. About 100 doctors, nurses, medical students and pharmacists, wearing the long white coats, lined up on a main road in Mandalay to chant slogans and voice their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Mandalay has been a major center of opposition to the takeover, and later in the day engineers there held what has been dubbed a “no-human strike,” an increasingly popular tactic that involves lining up signboards in streets or other public areas as proxies for human protesters.

  • Philippine defense chief asks Chinese flotilla to leave reef

    The Philippine defense chief on Sunday demanded more than 200 Chinese vessels he said were manned by militias leave a South China Sea reef claimed by Manila, saying their presence was a “provocative action of militarizing the area.” “We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding without elaborating that the Philippines would uphold its sovereign rights. A government watchdog overseeing the disputed region said about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef, which Beijing also claims, on March 7.

  • A Texas GOP lawmaker refused to back down on lynching comments made during hearings on anti-Asian violence

    Rep. Chip Roy's claim of an old Texas saying about rope and "a tall oak tree" appears to be a lyric from a song by country star Toby Keith.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and were expelled Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage were removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. “This action is a reminder that Malaysia shall never tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order,” he said in a statement.

  • Philippines says 220 Chinese militia vessels seen in disputed waters this month

    The Philippines expressed concern about hundreds of Chinese military vessels it said were spotted this month in the disputed South China Sea, the latest example of tension in the crucial waterway. The Philippine Coast Guard reported that some 220 vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, were seen moored in line formation at a reef on March 7, a cross-government task force said late on Saturday. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea expressed concern about overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to safety of navigation.

  • Biden admin under fire for restricting media access to border facilities

    Despite promises to be more transparent, Biden administration has blocked media access to border facilities where at least 14,000 children are detained

  • Turkey withdraws from European treaty protecting women

    Turkey withdrew early Saturday from a landmark European treaty protecting women from violence that it was the first country to sign 10 years ago and which bears the name of its largest city. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s overnight decree annulling Turkey’s ratification of the Istanbul Convention is a blow to women’s rights advocates, who say the agreement is crucial to combating domestic violence. Hundreds of women gathered at demonstrations across Turkey on Saturday to protest the move.

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • LeBron James injury update: 3 observations on the Lakers' situation

    If LeBron James' injury is a high-ankle sprain with no major structural damage, he should be fully healthy for the playoffs. Here are some scenarios.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • A former Trump official was mistakenly listed 'President of the United States' on Google, and tweeted a list of joke executive orders

    Richard Grenell, the former Trump official, tweeted his " plethora of executive orders" and a dig at the current president in light of the mistake.

  • Nissan customer calls settlement offer in hood latch incident 'ridiculous and offensive'

    5 Investigates Mike Beaudet says the owner of the car fears the hood latch malfunction on her Nissan is part of a much bigger problem.

  • Biden administration to launch cyber attacks on Russia as feud with Putin escalates

    The Biden administration is preparing a series of aggressive cyber attacks on Russia in a major shift in tactics designed as a warning shot to rival powers. The attack, which is expected in the next fortnight, is in retaliation for the SolarWinds hack, the large-scale infiltration of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last year that was traced back to the Kremlin. It comes after Joe Biden this week engaged in a war of words with Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president a "killer", while the White Houses attacked China for rights abuses in a tense opening of face-to-face talks. The US will not target civilian structures or networks, but the hack is instead designed as a direct challenge to Mr Putin, Russia’s President, and his cyber army, The Telegraph understands. The White House confirmed it will take “a mix of actions” - both “seen and unseen” - although it did not provide specifics on when and how it would do so. Any such move would mark a different tact taken by previous administrations, which have largely acted defensively against Moscow’s cyber warfare. Donald Trump took a much more cautious approach on Russia, being careful never to directly criticise or challenge the regime.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: '90s heartthrobs everyone was obsessed with

    The '90s were full of iconic movies, TV shows, and music that produced some of the most swoon-worthy heartthrobs we've had in decades.

  • From Tesla's $250,000 supercar to Ford's electric F-150, these are the 18 coolest EVs set to hit the streets in the next 3 years

    Come 2023, you'll be able to cruise off the lot in an electric Volkswagen Microbus, a sleek Cadillac Lyriq, or a burly GMC Hummer EV.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.