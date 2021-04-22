Shortage cuts into sales of existing US homes in March

Axios

United States: Biden said the U.S. would seek to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% by 2030 relative to 2005 levels, roughly twice as ambitious as the previous target of a 26%-28% cut by 2025 set during the Obama administration."The signs are unmistakable, the science is undeniable and the cost of inaction keeps mounting," Biden said. "The countries that take decisive actions now will be the ones that reap the clean energy benefits of the boom that's coming."The ambitious goal would require greatly accelerating the transition of U.S. power, industry and transportation to cleaner energy sources and greater efficiency, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports. Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would increase its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 40% to 45% of its 2005 levels by 2030, and pledged that the country would achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."Canada understands that if you don't have a plan to tackle climate change, then you don't have a plan to create jobs and economic growth. Canada is a committed partner in the global fight against climate change, and together we will build a cleaner and more prosperous future for all," Trudeau said.Canada has lagged behind other G7 countries in its climate targets, in part because of its need to balance support for its oil and gas sector with a need to cut emissions.Japan: Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan would cut its emissions by 46% from 2013 levels by 2030. He added that the country would fully achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."It will not be easy. In order to achieve the target, we will firmly implement concrete measures, while aiming to create a positive cycle that links the economy and environment and achieve strong growth," Suga said.The new emissions target may require Japan to restart more nuclear power plants while retiring coal plants, which the population may be wary of in the wake of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in 2011.Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to end illegal deforestation by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, one decade earlier than the country's previous net-zero commitment.Yes, but: Illegal deforestation in the Amazon is primarily driven by agriculture. The practice has soared under Bolsonaro's administration, and since the new commitment is non-binding, there's reason to doubt the government will achieve the new goal. Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao recently told Reuters that the country would have to reduce illegal deforestation by up to 20% per year through 2030 in order to reach the target. This story will be updated with new pledges.