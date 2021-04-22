Shortage cuts into sales of existing US homes in March

A "for sale" sign stands along side a housing lot in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 2, 2021. U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
ALEX VEIGA
·1 min read

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the second consecutive month in March because there are so few on the market, and the fierce competition for those that do exist are pushing prices to new highs.

Existing home sales fell 3.7% last month from February to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.01 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Sales jumped 12.3% from March last year.

U.S. median home price surged 17.2% from a year earlier to $329,100, an all-time high. At the end of March, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.97 million. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.1 months’ supply, the NAR said.

“Demand remains strong,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “It's simply a severe lack of supply that is holding back sales.”

Would-be homebuyers across the U.S. are facing perhaps the most competitive market in decades. Any house up for sale typically receives multiple, above-asking-price bids, which pushes prices overall even higher.

Recommended Stories

  • 13-year-old on ATV calls 911 as rushing floodwaters carry them away, Texas police say

    “This could have ended a lot different.”

  • U.S. Sales of Previously Owned Homes Fall to a Seven-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in March to a seven-month low as a surge in prices and a lack of available properties limited potential buyers.Contract closings decreased 3.7% from the prior month to an annualized 6.01 million, after a revised 6.24 million in February, according to National Association of Realtors data released Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.11 million rate in March.Even though mortgage rates have begun inching up since the start of the year, borrowing costs remain historically low and that’s keeping demand elevated. But a lack of inventory and surging prices are constraining purchases. The median selling price jumped 17.2% from a year ago to $329,100 in March, the highest in records back to 1999.The price gain over the past 12 months was also the strongest on record.“We know that home prices have been rising, mortgage rates inching higher, housing affordability becoming much more challenging, however I would say the softening sales activity is not due to demand going away,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said on a call with reporters.“Demand remains strong, it is simply the severe lack of supply that is holding back sales conditions,” Yun said.There were 1.07 million homes for sale last month, down more than 28% from a year earlier. At the current pace, it would take 2.1 months to sell all the homes on the market. Realtors see anything below five months of supply as a sign of a tight market.Robust demand for the limited number of homes available are forcing prices skyward. On average, properties remained on the market for a record-low 18 days in March. Eighty-three percent of the homes sold in March were on the market for less than a month, the NAR said.Builders are moving quickly to create more inventory. Housing starts surged to the highest since 2006 in March as applications to build also rose. And even with material costs rising, a measure of home builder sentiment remained at a historically high level in April.Digging DeeperSales of previously owned one-family homes dropped 4.3% from a month earlier to a 5.3 million pace, the slowest since June, as the median selling price also climbed to a new highAll regions posted sales declines in March, led by an 8% decrease in the West and a 2.9% drop in the SouthExisting-home sales account for about 90% of U.S. housing and are calculated when a contract closes. New-home sales, which make up the remainder, are based on contract signings and will be released FridayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • All the new emissions targets announced at Biden’s climate summit

    Multiple world leaders announced new targets for reducing greenhouse gases during President Biden's virtual climate summit, which featured more than 40 heads of state and other world and business leaders.Why it matters: The goal of the summit is to spur more ambitious emissions reductions through non-binding commitments, bringing the world in line with the global warming goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's newUnited States: Biden said the U.S. would seek to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% by 2030 relative to 2005 levels, roughly twice as ambitious as the previous target of a 26%-28% cut by 2025 set during the Obama administration.“The signs are unmistakable, the science is undeniable and the cost of inaction keeps mounting,” Biden said. “The countries that take decisive actions now will be the ones that reap the clean energy benefits of the boom that’s coming.”The ambitious goal would require greatly accelerating the transition of U.S. power, industry and transportation to cleaner energy sources and greater efficiency, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports. Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would increase its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 40% to 45% of its 2005 levels by 2030, and pledged that the country would achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."Canada understands that if you don’t have a plan to tackle climate change, then you don’t have a plan to create jobs and economic growth. Canada is a committed partner in the global fight against climate change, and together we will build a cleaner and more prosperous future for all," Trudeau said.Canada has lagged behind other G7 countries in its climate targets, in part because of its need to balance support for its oil and gas sector with a need to cut emissions.Japan: Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan would cut its emissions by 46% from 2013 levels by 2030. He added that the country would fully achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.“It will not be easy. In order to achieve the target, we will firmly implement concrete measures, while aiming to create a positive cycle that links the economy and environment and achieve strong growth," Suga said.The new emissions target may require Japan to restart more nuclear power plants while retiring coal plants, which the population may be wary of in the wake of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in 2011.Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to end illegal deforestation by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, one decade earlier than the country's previous net-zero commitment.Yes, but: Illegal deforestation in the Amazon is primarily driven by agriculture. The practice has soared under Bolsonaro's administration, and since the new commitment is non-binding, there's reason to doubt the government will achieve the new goal. Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao recently told Reuters that the country would have to reduce illegal deforestation by up to 20% per year through 2030 in order to reach the target. This story will be updated with new pledges.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 7-year-old dies in 3rd case of gun violence against North Carolina children this week

    The boy was in a vehicle with his mom and two siblings, police say.

  • Analysis: Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making

    Tesla Inc has had a terrible week in China, but sentiment against the U.S. electric car company in its second-biggest market had been building as it struggled to keep pace with rapid growth. The pile-on by media and scolding by regulators show how precarious China can be for big foreign brands, and how a company's handling of an incident can turn into a crisis if the country's tightly-controlled news outlets turn against it. Tesla's defiance of industry convention, embodied by founder Elon Musk and a corporate culture that rarely admits mistakes, has won fans in the United States, but has backfired in China.

  • China, Russia join US vowing emission cuts at climate summit

    President Joe Biden convened leaders of the world's most powerful countries on Thursday to try to spur global efforts against climate change, drawing commitments from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to cooperate on cutting emissions despite their own sharp rivalries with the United States. “Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet,” Biden declared, speaking from a TV-style set for a virtual summit of 40 world leaders. Biden's own new commitment, timed to the summit, is to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030.

  • Red hot market: UK house prices rise at fastest rate since 2014

    UK house prices hit record highs and property transactions soared at the start of the year as buyers and sellers rushed to complete deals before the end of the Stamp Duty holiday.

  • Alternate juror recounts Derek Chauvin trial, moment that 'really got to me'

    "Dr. Tobin was the one that really did it for me," Lisa Christensen said Thursday, referring to testimony from Dr. Martin Tobin, a world-renowned expert on breathing.

  • U.S. existing home sales drop to seven-month low

    U.S. home sales fell to a seven-month low in March, pulled down by an acute shortage of properties, which is boosting prices and making owning a house more expensive for some first-time buyers. Existing home sales dropped 3.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.01 million units last month, the lowest level since August 2020, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday. Existing home sales, which are counted at the closing of a contract, lag signings by a month or two.

  • Existing home sales slow for second straight month, while prices reach new high

    Existing home sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.01 million in March, from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which revised Febraury existing home sales to 6.24 million.

  • UK inflation edges up as COVID price hit begins to ease

    British inflation picked up in March as global oil prices rose and retailers scaled back their COVID-driven discounts, and it is expected to keep climbing as the economy reopens from lockdown. Consumer price inflation rose to 0.7% in March after dipping to just 0.4% in February, slightly below the average forecast of 0.8% in a Reuters poll of economists, according to official figures published on Wednesday. "The rate of inflation increased with petrol prices rising and clothes recovering from the falls seen in February," Office for National Statistics official Jonathan Athow said.

  • Mortgage rates drop below 3% again — offering opportunities to buyers and homeowners

    The recent decline in mortgage rates has led to an increase in refinancing activity, giving homeowners another chance to reduce their monthly payments.

  • Asian hate crime victim speaks out after attack

    A 65-year-old Asian woman is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News after she was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines.

  • Stellantis launches Fiat e-Ducato, the group's first electric large van

    Stellantis on Thursday launched its first fully electric large van, the Fiat e-Ducato, as part of its bid to expand its range of battery electric and hybrid vehicles. Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all of its European line-up by 2025, as the auto industry faces regulatory pushes in Europe and China to accelerate the shift to zero-emission vehicles. The e-Ducato, which has a range of around 370 km (230 miles) on a single charge, is already available for orders to clients and will be followed this year by other similar large vans produced by Stellantis under the Peugeot, Opel and Citroen brands.

  • Dow Drops, Tech Stocks Rally As Jobless Claims Fall; Tesla Slides, While Lam Back In Buy Range

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 100 points Thursday, as jobless claims dropped. Apple and Tesla stock traded lower in morning trade.

  • Maxine Waters gets to go home after urging protests in Minnesota: Lawrence Jones

    'Outnumbered' panel discusses Maxine Waters' comments encouraging protests in Minnesota.

  • 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

    GOBankingRates asked real estate insiders for their best advice on how to cut costs if you're buying a new home or renovating the one you currently have.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Up to 30 countries could be on ‘green’ list for early summer holidays

    Holiday destinations in up to 30 countries – including Spain’s Canary Islands, Portugal’s Azores and Malta – could make the UK’s green list for summer breaks from May 17. The destinations, which are dominated by islands, have high vaccination rates and low prevalence of Covid, putting them in a strong position for inclusion on the “green list,” according to government and industry sources. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, signalled earlier this week that the Government’s new traffic light ratings of countries would treat a nation’s islands independently of any higher Covid rate or lower vaccination rate on the mainland. This would place the Canary Islands (with 91.7 of the adult population vaccinated), Malta (44.1 per cent), Azores (36.1 per cent), Madeira (33.7 per cent) and even the Balearic islands ( 25.4 per cent) on the green list by May 17. Greece is also running a campaign to vaccinate all the population of at least 85 of its islands, which would put Zakynthos and Santinori in the frame for early summer holidays. It follows The Telegraph’s disclosure this morning that the Government is racing to ensure Covid passports are available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month, in time for summer holidays. Greece has said it will be ready to welcome vaccinated British tourists immediately when its resorts open up on May 15, while Spain and Portugal say they will throw open their borders from June along with much of the EU. Responding to The Telegraph’s disclosure, Fernando Valdés, Spanish Tourism Secretary, said on Thursday that he wanted UK holidaymakers to “restart holidays” in six weeks, adding: “We are desperate to welcome you this summer. We've been having constant conversations with UK authorities.” Mr Valdes said a travel corridor between the two countries, allowing quarantine-free breaks, was firmly on the table but only with Covid passports 'easing' the return of 'safe' travel.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer