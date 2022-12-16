Shortage of judges leads to closure of Lodi courthouse

Dec. 16—Case open ... court closed.

Just more than half a year after one department of the Lodi branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court was shut down, it was announced on Thursday that the entire branch will be temporarily closed effective March 1, 2023.

"The court is facing a shortage in judges due to recent and upcoming retirements," Superior Court officials wrote in a public notice explaining the decision."These retirements significantly decrease judicial officer resources and necessitate the closure of the Lodi branch."

Judicial officer vacancies are filled through appointment by the governor and it is unknown when appointments will be made. Although the closure is meant to be a temporary measure, there is no estimate on when the Lodi branch, located at 217 W. Elm St., will reopen.

Criminal matters currently scheduled in Department L-1 on or after March 1, 2023 will be heard in Stockton. Parties to cases will receive notice of their new court date and department at the Stockton courthouse. All related filings are to be filed at the Stockton courthouse.

California courts have been plagued by shortages in other professions, too. In early November, the Superior Courts of California said that a shortage of court reporters has reached "crisis levels."

"Today 71 percent of the state's 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters," Superior Courts of California wrote in a press release. San Joaquin County was among the counties recruiting. They suggested allowing court reporters to work remotely and waiving the requirement that all court reporters be certified in California as possible solutions while arguing that funding is not the problem.

"This shortage will not be solved by increased funding. Without changes to the current statutory framework for court reporting, all courts will face the inevitable day, already seen by a few California courts, of not having enough court reporters to cover the mandated felony criminal and juvenile dependency and delinquency cases," Superior Courts of California said.