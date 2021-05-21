April US home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020 file photo, a real estate brokerage sign stands in front of a house in Norwood, Mass. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in March for the second straight month as buyers grappled with a stubbornly low inventory of available properties and fierce competition pushed prices to new highs. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday, April 22, 2021 that existing home sales fell 3.7% last month from February to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.01 million annualized units. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
ALEX VEIGA
·2 min read

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs.

Existing home sales fell 2.7% last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9% from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.

April's sales pace was the slowest since last June and well below the 6.01 million sales rate economists expected, according to FactSet.

“Even with home sales declining modestly, one can describe the market as being hot,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.“ All indications is that buyer demand remains strong.”

Sales through the first four months of this year are running 20% higher than they were a year ago, the NAR said.

The combination of solid demand and a dearth of homes on the market continues to drive up home prices. Last month, the U.S. median home price surged 19.1% from a year earlier to $341,600, an all-time high. Half of the homes on the market are selling for more than their list price, Yun said.

At the end of April, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.16 million, an increase of 10.5% from March, but down 20.5% from April last year. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.4-month supply, versus a 4-month supply a year earlier, the NAR said.

The low inventory of homes on the market is fueling heated competition among buyers, resulting in bidding wars and leading to homes selling at a breakneck pace.

Homes were typically snapped up within just 17 days of hitting the market last month, the fastest turnaround time on records going back to 2011, the NAR said. In April last year, homes typically sold in 27 days. All told, 88% of homes sold in April were on the market for less than a month.

The ultra-competitive market is making it hardest on first-time homebuyers, which accounted for 31% of homes sold last month, down from 36% a year earlier, the NAR said.

Low mortgage rates remain a positive for many would-be homebuyers, proving them with a measure of financial flexibility. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan rose to 3% this week for the first time since mid-April. It was 2.94% last week and 3.24% at this time last year, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Sales of Previously Owned Homes Fall for a Third Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned U.S. homes dropped unexpectedly in April for a third straight month as an inventory crunch pushed up prices by the most on record and restrained purchases.Contract closings decreased 2.7% from the prior month to an annualized 5.85 million, the slowest pace since June, according to Friday data from the National Association of Realtors. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.07 million rate in April.Elevated asking prices, reflecting a limited number of homes on the market, are reducing affordability and constraining sales. Still, the pace of existing-home sales is above pre-pandemic levels, supported by borrowing costs that remain historically low.The median selling price jumped 19.1% from a year ago to $341,600 in April. Both the annual increase and the median prices were records.The sales decline in April “is due to the lack of homes on the market,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said on a call with reporters. “Even with home sales declining modestly, one can describe the market as being hot.”There were 1.16 million homes for sale at the end of last month, down 20.5% from a year earlier. It would take 2.4 months at the current pace to sell all the homes on the market. A year ago, it was 4 months. Realtors see anything below five months of supply as a sign of a tight market.Even with the decline in April, the housing market remains robust. On average, properties remained on the market for a record-low 17 days in April. Half of the homes listed are being sold above the asking price, Yun said, while 88% of properties purchased were on the market for less than a month.Another sign of the competitive nature of the housing market was an increase in the share of homes bought in all-cash transactions. A quarter of the properties purchased in April were settled with cash, up from 15% a year ago.Digging DeeperSales of previously owned single-family homes dropped 3.2% from a month earlier to a 5.13 million pace; purchases of condominiums rose 1.4%Three of four regions posted sales declines in April, led by a 3.9% decrease in the Northeast and a 3.7% drop in South. Contract closings fell 3.1% in the West and increased 0.8% in the MidwestExisting-home sales account for about 90% of U.S. housing and are calculated when a contract closes. New-home sales, which make up the remainder, are based on contract signings and will be next Tuesday(Adds graphic)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Existing home sales fall for third straight month

    Existing home sales fell 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted 5.58 million in April, from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 down 4 of 5 sessions

    A choppy session to end a volatile week as investors head out for the weekend with mostly upbeat economic data.Business activity picked up in May, according to a private survey. Sales of previously owned homes dropped last month because there weren't enough homes to sell, driving median home prices to a record high.The Dow gained 123 points on Friday. The S&P 500 slipped 3 and the Nasdaq was down 64.Ken Kamen of Mercadien Asset Management:"If you're looking for the negative in the positive is this: people wondering whether that means things are going to overheat and the Fed is going to have to move sooner than most people think. I think the market, for the most part has baked in that the Fed is not going to do anything this year and change their stance. So I think today's activity, we should all just take with a smile and say things continue as they were."Bitcoin related stocks were big losers after China's Vice Premier Liu He said his government was going to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. Coinbase, the world's largest publicly traded bitcoin exchange, shed nearly 4 percent. The price of bitcoin has lost about a quarter of its value this week alone.While many national retailers are getting rid of mask mandates for employees, Gap Inc. is not. The parent of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta stores said employees will have to continue wearing masks. It also asked customers who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks when shopping. Gap shares were little changed ahead of its quarterly results next week.Boeing plans to boost output for the 737 MAX by the fall of next year, industry sources told Reuters. Boeing declined to confirm. The comeback for Boeing's fastest-selling jet after two deadly crashes forced a global grounding has been hobbled by safety issues. Boeing closed the day up by more than 3 percent.

  • Hot housing markets, rising household debt pose risk to Canada economy - central bank

    The Bank of Canada said on Thursday that high household indebtedness and imbalances in the housing market have intensified in the last year, leaving the Canada economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. While Canada's housing market boom and the corresponding rise in mortgage debt support economic growth in the short-term, they also increase risk to the economy and financial system over the medium-term, the central bank said. "The vulnerability associated with elevated household indebtedness is significant and has increased over the past year," the Bank said in its annual review of Canada's financial systems, adding that the quality of new mortgage borrowing had deteriorated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Monthly Maintenance Fees on Real Estate

    Buying an apartment or condo costs more than just the price of the unit. You will also have to pay monthly maintenance fees.

  • WeWork reports quarterly loss of nearly $2.1 billion ahead of public listing

    WeWork said its business was recovering as more people returned to offices due to easing of COVID-19 curbs, after work-from-home arrangements last year weighed heavily on the company by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs. WeWork in March agreed to go public through a merger with BowX Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that valued it at $9 billion. The company, whose attempt at an initial public offering in 2019 spectacularly imploded due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style, said first-quarter revenue nearly halved to $598 million from a year ago.

  • 'Mad rush' to buy homes faded in April

    Property sales fell from the record highs of March, but analysts say activity is still high in the market.

  • Mortgage rates rise to 3% as the Fed mulls a shift in policy: ‘Their path forward is quite uncertain’

    Mortgage rates jumped higher in response to hints that the Federal Reserve may soon alter its approach to the economy in light of high inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3% for the week ending May 20, up six basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC)  reported Thursday. It’s the first time in roughly a month the benchmark mortgage rate has touched the 3% mark, but it remains below where it stood at the end of March when it reached the highest level since June of last year.

  • Seth Meyers & Josh Meyers Developing Animated Series ‘Colony 2’ For Peacock

    EXCLUSIVE: Seth Meyers and his brother Josh are heading to space for their latest project, sort of. The pair are developing an animated series for Peacock set on mankind’s first space colony. Colony 2 has received a script commitment from the streamer and is produced by Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, Bento Box Entertainment and Universal Television. […]

  • Cost of Biden’s Covid Rescue Plan Revised Up to $2.1 Trillion

    The Covid-19 rescue package enacted in March will cost $2.1 trillion over the next decade, or some $200 billion more than initially estimated, according to new projections from the Congressional Budget Office. In response to a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, CBO Director Phillip Swagel said that the American Rescue Plan Act will add $1.8 trillion to deficits and debt held by the public from 2021 to 2031. That’s in line with the cost estimate CBO issued in March. But interest payments on the additional debt will add another $208 billion in costs over that time, so that deficits and debt by 2031 will be nearly $2.1 trillion higher than CBO had projected in February, before the law was passed. Debt held by the public would grow to 113% of gross domestic product by 2031, compared with 107% as of the February projections. The revised estimates, Swagel noted, do not factor in any economic benefits from the new law — and, as The Hill’s Niv Elis notes, a larger economy boosted by the rescue plan “would likely lead to higher tax revenues, as well as lower spending on safety net programs and lower borrowing costs.” CBO also looked at a couple of other scenarios as requested by Graham. It said that raising non-defense discretionary spending in 2022 by about 16% as President Joe Biden has requested (and having that spending increase at the rate of inflation thereafter) would add another $665 billion to deficits by 2031, including $618 billion in new spending and $47 billion more in interest costs. The debt held by the public would reach 115% of GDP in 2031 under this scenario. CBO also estimated that, without new revenue to pay for them, Biden’s infrastructure and social welfare plans would add $.4 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. Combined, the Covid rescue law, Biden’s proposed non-defense spending increases and his infrastructure and families plans would add $7.6 trillion to deficits by 2031 and lift debt to 130% of GDP if none of the costs were offset, CBO estimated. Biden has proposed raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy to cover the costs of his new spending plans and has said that he’s “not willing to deficit spend.” Republicans have rejected the idea of tax increases. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • AP Top Stories May 21 A

    Here's the latest for Friday May 21st: Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect; Arizona election official says voting machines can't be used again after GOP audit; Man arrested after attack on California Lyft driver; Flooding in Louisiana.

  • U.S. manufacturing accelerates; tight supply pushes home sales to 10-month low

    U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers. The housing market and manufacturing have led the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession, which started in February 2020. "The economic recovery continues," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Reach 3% for the First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time this month.The average for a 30-year loan was 3%, up from 2.94% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. It was the first time since mid-April that the rate was at or above 3%.Rates have see-sawed over the past few weeks as investors process economic data and look for signs of inflation triggered by the country’s recovery from the pandemic. There’s a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may have to consider tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds if growth continues at its current pace, according to George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Cheap loans have fueled a rally in home purchases and given Americans more buying power even as bidding wars push up prices. The 30-year average hit a record low of 2.65% in early January. It climbed above 3% this year amid optimism about the rebound, then dipped below that benchmark, where it remained for four weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Grieving father sues after police searched for drugs in urn containing ashes of daughter

    Police in Springfield, Illinois told Dartavius Barnes they had found meth or ecstasy in his car. It was his daughter’s remains

  • I tried Burger King's new fried chicken sandwiches and was shocked they came from a fast-food chain

    Burger King announced a new line of fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesday. Insider reviewed three versions as part of a press preview.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

    Morgan Hurd can feel when the pressure creeps up on her. The only thing the 19-year-old Hurd hasn’t done is make an Olympic team, a byproduct of the calendar more than anything else. Hurd seemed to be on her way last March when she won the American Cup in what was supposed to be the first major step toward the 2020 Tokyo Games following an occasionally difficult 2019 competition season.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman has ever tried it in competition

    Even after achieving a feat others have never dared to try, Biles critiqued herself because she "got a little nervous on the landing."