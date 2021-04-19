  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shortages in rental cars are likely to 'spread' as weather warms up, expert says

Stephanie Asymkos
·Reporter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Travelers are paying as much as 9,900% more for car rentals versus last year as shortages persist in sunnier parts of the U.S. But the inventory woes — and sky-high prices — will likely hit the entire country as summer sets in, according to one expert.

“The problems are predominantly in these leisure areas, but we expect the problem to migrate towards the Northeast, Midwest, and West as the weather gets warmer,” Jonathan Weinberg, AutoSlash’s founder and CEO, recently told Yahoo Finance Live. “We’re going to see the problem spread.”

Read more: 5 hottest destinations for Memorial Day weekend

The shortages first sprung up over the winter in Sun Belt locales like Florida, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, and Hawaii, where rental car prices shot up as high as $500 per day after car inventories dropped during the pandemic.

“We're seeing prices anywhere from $200 to $500-plus per day and that's if you can even find a rental at all,” Weinberg said. “We've heard of many people that are canceling their trips because they simply can't get a rental car.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 12: People wait in line at Avis rental agency in the Miami International Airport Car Rental Center on April 12, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Customers are finding that car rental agencies have limited or no supply of vehicles as people begin traveling again after being locked down during the pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
People wait in line at Avis rental agency in the Miami International Airport Car Rental Center on April 12, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Customers are finding that car rental agencies have limited or no supply of vehicles as people begin traveling again after being locked down during the pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In 2020, car rental prices were “as low as $5 a day in Hawaii,” Weinberg said. 

“The days of those deals are completely gone now,” he remarked with a Hawaii car rental easily coming in at $500 a day, or 9,900% higher than a year ago. At those prices, travelers can expect to shell out a couple of thousand of dollars just for the rental alone.

This supply-and-demand imbalance originated at the outset of the pandemic when “rental car companies essentially went into survival mode,” Weinberg explained. “They pivoted and they sold off as many vehicles as they possibly could, as fast as they could.”

The inventory purge amounted to hundreds of thousands of vehicles across the major rental car companies, which got rid of 30% to 40 % of their fleets.

Read more: 6 tips for buying a car during the pandemic

They had no other option but to “basically right-size for the demand that they had at the time,” he said.

As vaccinations ramped up and people became more comfortable with travel, the pendulum swung back as early as February 2020, and car rental car companies “simply underestimated” the demand, he said.

Over President’s Day weekend, 18 out of the 20 airports in Florida were sold out of rental cars “and it's been an issue ever since,” Weinberg explained.

“I think people were tired of being cooped up at home and being cold in the Northeast and the Midwest and saw this huge migration of people down to Florida,” he said. “The rental car companies simply couldn't keep up.”

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Stephanie is a reporter for Yahoo Money and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @SJAsymkos.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Coca-Cola hard seltzer is off to 'a very encouraging' start: CEO

    Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey tells Yahoo Finance Live the company's initial foray into alcohol is going well.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels, Bitcoin prices steady

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open Monday morning, with the S&P 500 and Dow looking to retreat from record levels.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Around 7%

    These past 12 months have seen the S&P 500 return its best performance ever – an 80% gain as of the end of March. But are the good times wrapping up? Some historical data would suggest that the bulls will keep running. Since 1950, the market has seen 9 sustained, year-long runs with a rolling return of 30% or better on the S&P 500. These periods have seen an average one-year gain of 40% (the median has been 34%) – and none of these bull markets has ever ended in its second year. But investors should not expect the same sky-high returns in the coming 12 months as they have just seen in the last, according to Callie Cox, a senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. "[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two... Expectations start rising and makes it harder for the market to… beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," Cox opined. For investors focused on returns, the prospect of a lower sustained gain in share appreciation will naturally prompt a look at dividend stocks. Reliable, high-yield dividend payers offer a second income stream, to complement the share appreciation and ensure a solid return for investors. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that meet a profile: a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts and a dividend yield around 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) We’ll start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $494 million, spread over 96 companies. The company entered the public markets earlier this year, closing its IPO early in February. The opening saw 8.48 million shares become available for trading, and raised over $105 million after expenses. In its 4Q20 report – the company’s first quarterly report as a public entity, covering the last quarter as a private firm – Trinity showed net investment income of $5.3 million, with a per-share income of 29 cents. This was more than enough to fund the dividend, paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared its 1Q21 dividend, raising the payment by a penny to 28 cents per common share. Trinity has a announced a policy of paying between 90% and 100% of taxable quarterly income in the dividend. At the current rate, the payment annualizes to $1.12 per share, and gives a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found among peers in the financial sector. In his note on the stock, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path toward profitable returns. “TRIN operates within the attractive, growing venture debt ecosystem. As such we expect strong net portfolio growth followed by improved NII and increasing dividend distributions, with potential upside from equity/warrant investments,” Alexander noted. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $16.75 price target implies an upside of ~14% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This newly public stock has already picked up 5 analyst reviews – and those break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trinity shares are selling for $14.74; their $16.46 average price target suggests the stock has ~12% upside potential. (See TRIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Energy Transfer LP (ET) With our second stock, Energy Transfer, we move into the energy midstream universe. Midstream is the necessary sector connecting hydrocarbon exploration and production with the end markets; midstreamers control the transport networks that move oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states, which link three major oil and gas regions: North Dakota, Appalachia, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. The company’s assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities for both crude oil and natural gas products. The big news for Energy Transfer, in recent weeks, comes from two sources. First, on April 9, reports came out that that the US Army Corps of Engineers is not likely to recommend shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This project, when complete, will move oil from Alberta’s oil sands region across the US to the Gulf Coast; the Biden Administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, two largest shareholders of Enable Midstream have approved a proposed merger, by which ET will acquire Enable. The merger is projected to be worth $7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share, on income of $509 million. While down year-over-year from the 38 cent EPS reported in 4Q19, the recent result was a strong turnaround from the 29-cent net loss reported in Q3. The company’s income is supporting the current dividend of 15.25 cents per common share. This annualizes to 61 cents, and give a yield of 7.7%. The company has paid out a dividend every quarter since Q2 of 2006. Covering this stock for Credit Suisse, analyst Spiro Dounis writes: “We updated our model to reflect a mid-2021 completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition. We view the deal as accretive and see additional potential upside resulting from operational/commercial synergies. ET highlighted potential synergies around both ENBL’s natural gas and NGL assets, noting that gas synergies could be realized fairly quickly while NGL opportunities are more long-term as legacy contracts roll. Upwards of ~$100mm of NGL uplift over the next several years doesn’t appear unreasonable, in our view.” Dounis also notes that the main risk to the company arises from DAPL, which may still be shut down by the Biden Administration. Even so, he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with an $11 price target indicating a 39% one-year upside. (To watch Dounis’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ET are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $11.60, indicating ~47% upside from the current share price of $7.94. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oaktree Specialty Lending. This company is one of many specialty finance providers, making loans and credit available in the mid-market segment, to smaller firms that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The combined company, using OCSL’s name, has more than $2.2 billion in assets. Oaktree’s investment portfolio totals more than $1.7 billion, primarily in first and second liens, which make up 85% of the company’s investment allocations. Oaktree finished 2020 with its fiscal first quarter, ending December 31. In that quarter, the company increased its dividend payment by 9%, to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share annualized. At this rate, the dividend yields 7.25% -- and marks the third quarter in a row of a dividend increase. Oaktree has kept up reliable dividend payments for more than three years. Among the bulls is Kyle Joseph, a 5-star analyst with Jefferies, who puts a Buy rating and an $8 price target on this stock. His target implies room for 20% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here) “OCSL's conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off, as the BDC is deploying dry powder into higher-yielding investments. Credit performance remained solid through the MRQ, while fundamentals are encouraging… We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support near-term opportunities and believe the company is positioned to take advantage of the recent economic volatility, which was particularly highlighted by the recent 9% increase in the quarterly distribution... In the longer term, we believe OCSL represents an attractive investment,” Joseph wrote. Overall, OCSL has received 3 recent Buy reviews, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is currently trading at $6.66 and its average price target of $7.33 indicates ~10% upside from that level. (See OCSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • DeSantis signs ‘anti-mob’ legislation into law in response to George Floyd protests

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday put a cap on one of his top legislative priorities by signing an “anti-mob” legislation into law back where it all began.

  • Investors need to be aware of valuations in the tech space: Fort Pitt Capital Group 

    Dan Eye, Fort Pitt Capital Group CFA Head of Asset Allocation and Equity Research joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • Bloomberg’s McGlone Warns of ‘Predominant Deflationary Forces’

    Bloomberg anticipates continued deflation and peak oil similar to 2018. This could be negative for bitcoin.

  • Coinbase and Dogecoin Prove Resilient After Crypto Crash

    Investors had been waiting for Coinbase stock to be tested after its public market debut last week, and they didn’t have to wait long.

  • CNN Relies on Bad Vaccine News to Drive Fear and Clicks

    Hello and welcome to the first edition of “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a new weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. Over the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, the role of the “fact-checker” went from relatively inconspicuous to an essential part of the mainstream media’s adversarial journalism. According to the Duke Reporters’ Lab, the number of worldwide fact-checking outlets went from 44 in 2014 to over 300 in just six years. The Washington Post, perhaps the country’s most active fact-checking outlet, meticulously catalogued Trump’s every word and ended with a tally of 30,573 false or misleading claims in four years — an average of approximately 21 per day. So why is National Review joining the pack? We hope to hold the new Democratic White House — and the mainstream media that breathlessly covered its predecessor’s every word — to account. CNN’s Bad Vaccine News A minuscule number of those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — less than 0.008 percent, to be exact — end up subsequently catching the virus. Rather than placing these “breakthrough cases” in their proper context by noting their proportion relative to the vaccinated population, CNN simply reported the total number of breakthrough cases in a Thursday article, generating more fear and more clicks. “So Far, 5,800 Fully Vaccinated People Have Caught COVID Anyway in US, CDC Says,” read the Thursday headline. So, what should be good news — 5,800 breakthrough cases out of 77 million vaccinated — becomes yet another reason to stay locked down or keep your kids out of school. They didn’t include the full context in their headline, that happens. Maybe they got to it in the first couple paragraphs of the story? Nope, first they had to tell readers about those breakthrough cases who ended up in the hospital. “Some became seriously ill and 74 people died, the CDC said. It said 396 — 7% — of those who got infected after they were vaccinated required hospitalization,” reads the second paragraph. Readers have to get through the first five paragraphs of the story to be finally told that “the total represents a very small percentage of those who have been vaccinated” and that “breakthrough cases are expected.” CNN’s fear-stoking strategy, long apparent to anyone who is paying attention, was revealed publicly last week by Project Veritas, which got a technical director to admit on camera that the pandemic has been “gangbusters with ratings.” “Fear is the thing that really keeps you tuned in,” he said, adding that CNN president Jeff Zucker would call the different CNN shows to tell them to keep the network’s COVID-death tracker on-screen. CNN is not the only culprit when it comes to pushing COVID panic porn. The wider media has done a less-than-stellar job communicating to the public the rarity of blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after the rollout of the shots was paused in the U.S. last week due to six reported cases of a “rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.” However, over 6.8 million doses of the vaccine were administered, with fewer than one in a million people found to have developed a blood clot. It is still unclear if those rare blood clots were directly caused by the vaccine. Yet, if one was to check the New York Post, they would probably think the vaccine is designed to harm, not help — thanks to headlines including “University of Cincinnati Student Dead Day after Getting J&J Vaccine” (that story appears to have been taken down); “NJ Man Hospitalized after J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Placed on Ventilator”; and “Mississippi Man Partially Paralyzed Unable to Talk after J&J Vaccine.” The NYT’s Bogus Russian Bounties As President Biden announced last week that the United States will withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11, Biden officials revealed that U.S. intelligence has “low-to-moderate confidence” in the claim that Russia paid the Taliban to kill U.S. and allied soldiers. The admission blew up the narrative pushed by the New York Times — which conveniently broke the story last June with this lede: “American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties . . .” (emphasis added). So how did the Times get the story so wrong? Not so fast; the paper now brags that it “first reported last summer the existence of the C.I.A.’s assessment.” That may be the case, but it is important to note that the first story makes no mention that this bombshell came from Langley. Intelligence gathering is messy and often leads to disagreements between different agencies regarding the veracity of certain claims — which is what happened in this case. But to read the Times’ initial coverage, one gets the takeaway that the entire intelligence community was in lockstep agreement. Biden’s Prisons Director Undercuts Dems’ Humanitarian Border Claims Democrats have repeatedly argued that their permissive immigration policies are designed to be humane to migrants, but Biden’s Bureau of Prisons director acknowledged this week that the conditions migrants are being housed under would not even be acceptable for federal prison inmates. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) detailed his experience touring a Customs and Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, weeks ago where migrants were made to lie on the floor in close proximity to each other, without any regard for social distancing. Cruz asked Biden’s Bureau of Prisons director Michael Carvajal if it would be acceptable in his agency for federal prisoners to be housed similarly. “Senator, the simple answer to that is no.” Watch the clip here. Psaki’s ‘Confusion’ Biden issued a determination on Friday morning to speed the processing of prospective refugees, but declined to raise the Trump administration’s refugee cap of 15,000-per-year, prompting reports that he had abandoned an earlier pledge to raise the cap. The White House pulled an about-face hours later after significant pushback from Democrats and immigration activists, with Psaki claiming that the president’s earlier directive had been the subject of “some confusion.” In a reversal, she claimed that Biden would look to announce a higher ceiling than 15,000 in May, though it will be difficult to meet the president’s initial goal of allowing 62,500 refugees into the country this year because of changes imposed by Trump. The Headline Fail of the Week Congratulations, NBC News, you are the inaugural winner: “Daunte Wright was stopped for expired plates, but driving while Black may have been his ‘crime’” Media Misses Ohio Republican businessman J.D. Vance is thinking about running for office. That’s why, he says, he decided to leave the board of AppHarvest, an East Kentucky-based green-technology start-up which he had invested in. The departure comes as Vance wades further into politics — but to hear it from mainstream outlets, Vance left (or was forced out) due to “controversial” tweets he’s recently published. The only problem? The tweets were sent after he submitted his resignation letter, not before — a timeline confirmed to NR by the company itself. MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Glenn Kirschner baselessly claimed that the Florida governor will be implicated in the sex-trafficking investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) and Joel Greenberg. Kirschner says, without any evidence, “things are creeping closer and closer to him.” Without any evidence, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Glenn Kirschner insinuate that Ron DeSantis will be implicated in the sex trafficking ring with Congressman Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg involving drugs and hookers. Kirschner: “[T]hings are creeping closer and closer to him. ” pic.twitter.com/kmJbrkhPeS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 15, 2021

  • Judge resigns after repeatedly using n-word

    Natalie T. Chase is stepping down from the bench after being found to have ‘undermined confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary’ in a number of incidents

  • NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter will attempt to fly again on Monday, following several delays

    After a few setbacks, Nasa's helicopter will finally get on its way, following its landing with Perseverance back in February.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Fact check: No, Queen Elizabeth II was not laughing at a prank played by Prince Philip

    An image online claims to show Queen Elizabeth II laughing at a prank played by Prince Philip. But, it was actually bees that caused the buzz.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • 'Britcoin' digital currency being considered by UK

    British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency that Treasury chief Rishi Sunak touted as "Britcoin." The Bank of England and the Treasury said Monday that they will work together to assess the benefits of a central bank digital currency, at a time when cash payments are generally on the decline, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank said the new currency, if it comes to pass, would be a new form of digital money for use by households and businesses and would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them.

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • Boucher, Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss, 112-106

    Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Hester Ford: Oldest living American dies

    ‘She never “fit into a one size fit all box” as she was a master inventor and innovator’

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates