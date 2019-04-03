Shorter treatments transform lives of TB patients in Kyrgyzstan

Brothers Daniyar (left) and Nursultan recover at home with their grandmother after contracting TB - Hannah McNeish

In the summer months the shores of Lake Issy-Kul in northern Kyrgyzstan are thronged with holidaymakers, attracted by the fresh mountain air and the lake's clear, sparkling waters.

But for the children in the hospital in the resort town of Cholpon Ata a trip to the region is far from a holiday.

Most of them have to spend months or years in hospital, away from family members, to undergo treatment for tuberculosis – a disease which is rife in central Asia.

“Between 90 and 95 per cent of our children are from poor families where parents, siblings or relatives are sick with TB,” says Minovar Kalpakova, deputy doctor in charge of the TB centre.

Eighteen-year-old Aidana lost her father to TB, then her mother abandoned the family. Soon she, her aunt, uncle and nephew all contracted the disease.

“I felt like I was dying and would cry the whole day. I lost all my friends when I said I had TB – I think they were probably scared,” she says.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2017 about 10 million people were infected with TB – the world’s deadliest infectious disease – and 1.6 million people died.

Kyrgyzstan is one of 30 countries in the world with high rates of drug-resistant TB – 26 per cent of new cases of TB are drug resistant, compared to a world average of four per cent. And a staggering 61 per cent of reinfections are the drug resistant form, compared to 19 per cent globally.

Until recently, just half the patients in Kyrgyzstan who got multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB), which is resistant to two of the main anti-TB drugs, were cured. And only one in 10 patients would recover from extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB), which is resistant to four or more TB medicines.

But over the past few years, this former Soviet republic has been pioneering the use of new, shorter treatments that the WHO has been recommending since 2015.

The previous poor treatment success rates were not surprising given the brutality of the standard regimen.

Patients with the least complex form of TB take pills for six months, spending the first part of the treatment in hospital, away from family and work while they are still infectious. The gruelling treatment means patients often give up, leading to the re-emergence of the disease in the resistant form.

And treatment for drug-resistant TB is even tougher: patients face 24 to 36 months of treatment, requiring long stays in hospitals or constant clinic visits making it impossible to hold down a job.

Patients endure eight months of painful daily injections and over the course of the treatment take a toxic cocktail of up to 20 tablets per day, whose side effects range from severe nausea and neurological problems (such as uncontrollable shaking, aggression and suicidal thoughts), to liver disease and deafness.

The treatment is tough on children, says Zarina, whose two sons contracted XDR-TB from their late father.

"Daniyar had to stop taking the pills because he had mental problems and was shaking and becoming aggressive. He would start throwing stones," she says, as eight-year-old Daniyar looks on, wide-eyed and smiling shyly.

He was eventually taken off one of the pills – although continued to suffer from nausea.