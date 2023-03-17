Shortfall projected in Worcester school budget for upcoming year

WORCESTER — While still in its early stages, the Worcester Public Schools district's proposed operations budget is projected to be about $2 million below projected expenses for next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Giving an overview during Thursday night’s School Committee meeting, Deputy Supt. Brian Allen said that while the district has a proposed $27 million budget to cover operating expenses, the increased costs of these expenses, which include, among other things, salaries, health insurance, and building utilities, are projected to be about $29 million.

“At this time, the total estimated cost increases slightly exceed the available baseline revenue,” Allen said. “More work on these budget estimates will occur over the next several months before the budget recommendations are filed before the School Committee.”

Despite the expected shortfall, the district saw a 10.7% increase in its total general fund for the new fiscal year compared to last, with more than $462 million.

There were multiple factors that contributed to the budget, Allen said, including an increase in total student enrollment, inflation, and money from the state's Student Opportunity Act, which provides funding to help close the achievement gap for students from low-income households or non-English speaking backgrounds.

Allen said there would be other ways to cover the difference. One legislative goal for the district, he said, is to push the state to uncap the current inflation rate from 4.5%, and bring it up to 9.3%, which would potentially provide the district additional state funding.

He said that there is also "flexibility" in the budget, and that it can be adjusted to cover the costs of things like adding new positions.

The district still has another year of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to use for these costs as well, he said.

Worcester Cultural Academy tuition baked into budget

During discussions about how much the district had been assessed for charter school tuition — an amount that increased by nearly 20.5% in the new fiscal year — School Committee member Sue Mailman asked Allen for clarification on whether he state had included students of the yet-to-open Worcester Cultural Academy Public Charter School in that assessment.

Allen said he confirmed with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that tuition for these students had been included in the state’s budget before the school was awarded its charter by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in late February.

“The state budget came out during February vacation and the state budget already included the 200 charter school students in the estimate for tuition,” Allen said. “DESE had already counted those students as in the budget.”

Mailman said it was “outrageous."

“How much time did we spend, everybody here, preparing for this and they’d already budgeted those positions? Because [Commissioner Jeff] Riley said it was going to happen,” Mailman said. “It’s disgusting to me.”

While the district is still in its preliminary stages, the recommended budget will be submitted to the School Committee by the superintendent on May 12, and a public hearing with the School Committee on May 24, Allen said.

The district will also look out for the House of Representatives budget in April, and the Senate budget in May to monitor the recommendations the recommendations for any funding changes, he said.

'No homework dates' discussion

Later in the meeting, the committee voted unanimously to send member Molly McCullough’s agenda item on homework, which includes possibly providing students “no homework dates” and re-examining district homework policies, to the Teaching, Learning and Student Supports standing committee for further discussion.

The committee also voted unanimously to update the district’s dress policy for students, allowing students to wear hoods in schools as long as their faces are visible, as well as moving the policy about head coverings and wraps to bullet points, rather than its own section.

The language of the dress code was updated as well, to ensure that student from "discriminatory protected groups" based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as others, are respected, and that clothing expressing hate group association or language is prohibited.

While member Tracy O'Connell Novick was happy with these changes, she said the committee should also reconsider broader school uniform policies, including suspending voluntary school uniforms and not requiring that families purchase uniforms for vocational programs.

She proposed the voluntary uniform policy be suspended until it was changed to allow schools to extract themselves after opting to adopt uniforms.

"It's a problem to have a policy that only goes in one direction," O'Connell Novick said.

Committee members also voted unanimously to endorse the Healthy Meals Help Kids Learn Act of 2023, introduced by U.S. Rep. James. P. McGovern, which would permanently increase the federal reimbursement level for free, reduced-price, and paid-rate school meals by 45 cents for every lunch served and 28 cents for every breakfast served, with a yearly adjustment.

Member Jermoh Kamara said she was excited about the bill, but wanted to understand how it would help utilize locally sourced food from around Worcester.

Mayor Joseph M. Petty, who added the proposal to endorse the bill to the agenda, said that a report would be provided that would make that clear.

"Thank God we have Jim McGovern," Petty said. "He really does a great job when it comes to feeding, really, not the state, not just Worcester, but the country and the world. He's focused on that."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester school budget shortfall projected for next fiscal year