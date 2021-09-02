Shoshone County man arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after woman's death

Sep. 1—A 72-year-old Shoshone County man faces a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter after Idaho State Police said he struck a woman and killed her in Calder last week.

Richard E. Rogers Jr. was taken into custody Thursday evening on a turnout off St. Joe River Road, according to an ISP news release. Troopers were told by witnesses that a truck that had "driven over and dragged a woman" on First Street in Calder had driven west on the road toward St. Maries. Rogers was pulled over by a Benewah County deputy.

The woman, who was listed as in her 30s in the news release but was not identified, died of her injuries. Troopers that stopped Rogers' vehicle reported that he had "slurred speech, glassy eyes and smelled of alcoholic beverages," according to the news release.

Rogers has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records.

A Shoshone County Jail sergeant, when asked by phone Wednesday about the status of an inmate and his bond and after a reporter identified himself, laughed and said "I'm not telling you that" before hanging up.