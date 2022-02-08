Who shot an 11-year-old boy? Bridgeton Police search for suspect

BRIDGETON – Police continued their search Tuesday for the shooter who critically injured an 11-year-old boy.

The boy, along with two other juveniles, reportedly stepped outside a Falcon Street home at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to check out a disturbance in a nearby alleyway.

The 11-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to both his legs, police said.

Officers joined bystanders to provide first aid to the boy until rescue crews arrived. The child was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Medical personnel later contacted the police department to commend their life-saving efforts at the scene. Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari praised the officers - Acting Sgt. Zach Martorana and Officers Richard Keener and Chris Giacomelli.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.

Deborah M. Marko covers breaking news, public safety, and education for The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times. Got a story idea? Call 856-563-5256 or email dmarko@gannettnj.com. Follow on Twitter: @dmarko_dj Instagram: deb.marko.dj Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Bridgeton shooting critically injures 11-year-old, police say