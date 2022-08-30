I was shot 12 times in Fountain Square. Now I'm helping to find solutions to gun violence

In 2018, I was shot twelve times in a mass shooting at my workplace on Fountain Square in Cincinnati.

Until the arrival of the heroic Cincinnati Police Officers, I was under fire and desperate for a way out. While my brain filled with many expected thoughts, such as “How can I survive this?” and “What will happen to my family without me?,” there was another, more unexpected thought that couldn’t be suppressed ― “Why didn’t I do something to stop this?”

I contracted with myself that If I were to survive, I would do everything I could to ensure gun violence wouldn’t continue unchecked in America.

Whitney Austin, 37, the Louisville woman who survived being shot 12 times in Cincinnati, after leaving the surgical intensive care unit. Pictured with nurse Robbie Thomas.

By the grace of God, I did survive. Four years later, I’ve kept my commitment to do everything I could. Now it’s clear we’ll all need to work together to do more.

Within three weeks of the shooting, my husband Waller and I had founded The Whitney/Strong Organization. Dozens of other dedicated volunteers soon joined our cause. Many of them, like us, are gun owners, and all of them are concerned about gun violence. Our revolutionary idea is this: to see progress in preventing gun deaths, we must seek common ground.

The facts are indisputable. Gun violence is the number one cause of death for American children, killing 4,357 in 2020. Suicide by firearm rates have steadily increased for nearly two decades, with the fastest-growing rate tied to our youth. Homicide rates have risen sharply since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking 2020 as the highest firearm death toll in over 20 years. And per the FBI, active shooter incidents have increased from three in 2000 to 40 in 2020.

No matter how you slice the data, gun violence is on the rise. No community is immune and as I realized in September of 2018, no person is immune.

As my husband and I pondered the problem from the hospital, we were overwhelmed with the many acts of kindness directed toward me and my family. And what I will always remember about that moment is the unity. People of all political stripes and levels of gun ownership were united in supporting my recovery and in our desire to make gun violence stop. To this day I will go toe to toe with anyone who tells me the movement to see gun violence reduced is one-sided and that efforts to appeal to both sides are futile.

Whitney Austin, survivor of a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Executive director of Whitney Strong Foundation speak with Mark Braden, co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise and father of Daniel who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, after an Interim Joint Judiciary Committee Meeting of the Kentucky Legislature addressing extreme risk protection orders at the Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Ky., Saturday, Jun 2, 2019.

I was warned that nothing is more politically controversial than guns. I was warned gun owners will never compromise for the greater good. And I was warned gun violence prevention is a third rail issue for Republicans. Respectfully, I disagree.

Poll after poll gives us insights into which common ground policies should be pursued at this time. According to the June 2022 The Morning Consult/Politico poll:

88% of Republicans and 92% of Democrats support expanded background checks

76% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats support a mandatory three-day waiting period for gun sales

72% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats support raising the age for gun purchases to 21

51% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats support banning high-capacity magazines

It’s not rocket science. If you want to see legislative progress, prioritize solutions that garner majority support from both major parties. Holding fast to policies outside of these parameters will perpetuate inaction and stalemates ― the antithesis of Whitney/Strong.

Now we’re seeing the results of our approach. On June 23, the Senate passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after nearly three decades of inaction. Whitney/Strong played a pivotal role in its passage, meeting with Senators in Washington to secure their support. This monumental piece of legislation was the single most hopeful moment since beginning the work to reduce gun deaths. It did not come about because we concentrated on our differences. It is entirely the result of seeking common ground and prioritizing progress over stalemates.

I am inspired to lead legislative change more than ever before. I am hopeful in a way I couldn’t have imagined as I contemplated a path forward in 2018. I am calling for each of you to embrace leadership and organizations that prioritize progress. Inaction has a human cost that I know well. I pray you will never know it too.

Whitney Austin and her husband Waller founded Whitney/Strong in 2018 after she was shot 12 times in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square. Her organization seeks common ground to end gun violence through data-driven, responsible gun ownership solutions. Whitney/Strong is one of more than 500 organizations you can support through Give for Good Louisville on September 15.

