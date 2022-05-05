'He shot me': 19-year-old faces attempted murder charges after firing 8 to 9 shots on Prospect Street

Tallahassee Police Department officers have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a late April shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

After his Monday arrest, Dontarrius Turner faces charges of attempted premeditated homicide and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

He is the fourth 19-year-old facing homicide charges in about a week's time as police and the community grapple with a surge of youth violence.

A rash of youth violence

On Monday, April 25, around 8:30 p.m., TPD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Prospect Street where they found a man, who has not been identified in court records, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was aided by members of Leon County Emergency Medical Services and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Back at the scene, investigators began interviewing witnesses and watching security camera footage.

One witness said she saw a man later identified as Turner walk towards a car parked near her driveway before he fired multiple shots and injured the driver.

Another witness who was inside the car with the man who was later shot, said she heard the man say he wanted to confront Turner "about a pistol whipping incident" before he got out of the car.

Surveillance footage, which captured the entire incident, showed a man who fit Turner's description walking North on Prospect Street and, when he passed the parked sedan, the driver "exited the vehicle quickly and confronted the suspect," a probable cause affidavit said.

"It appears as if the victim attempted to run up the driveway away from the suspect," court records read. "The video then shows the suspect remove a firearm from his waistband and fire 8 or 9 shots at the victim."

Identification of suspect comes from injured man at the hospital

The next day, an investigator visited the injured man at the hospital and asked him one question: "Why did Turner shoot you?" court records read.

The man said he and Turner were feuding about an ex-girlfriend, "however, he was unsure about the true reason Turner wanted to shoot him," an affidavit said.

A week before the shooting, Turner struck the man with a pistol in an unreported incident, he told police.

The pair knew each other for several years and even spent time in the Department of Juvenile Justice together as teens.

At one point during the interview, the detective placed a single photo of Turner in front of the man.

He yelled "That's him!" before he began "to cry inconsolably while continuously repeating 'He shot me,' " court records read.

