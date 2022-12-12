Who shot 20-year-old found in St. Paul parking lot? Police ask for tips in homicide

Police continued Monday to ask anyone with information to come forward about the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in St. Paul last week.

Isaiah Lamar Coleman, of Maplewood, was found deceased last Tuesday about midnight after police responded to a report of “a man down in a parking lot,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St Paul police spokesman.

Coleman was discovered in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue.

No one has been arrested. Investigators are asking people with tips to call them at 651-266-5650.

“Investigators are looking for anybody who has any information about anything going in that neighborhood, whether they saw anyone walking or driving in the area” around the time Coleman was found, Ernster said Monday. “We would encourage people to call whomever they trust talking to,” such as a trusted relative or a pastor, “just so that information gets to us.”

