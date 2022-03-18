'He shot 4 or 5 times': Salem police respond to shooting at downtown mall

A suspect is at large following a shooting at Salem Center Mall Friday afternoon.

Salem Police are advising people to avoid the downtown area near the mall. The mall is closed and police are clearing the building, according to Lt. Debbie Aguilar.

Salem police issued a shelter in place warning for downtown businesses and residents, and said they were searching for a suspect in the vicinity of High and Chemeketa streets.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools has locked down its Downtown Learning Center and Howard Street Charter School. Students and staff are safe inside the building but school officials are telling parents not to come pick them up for the end of the day.

Road closures on Liberty from High to Chemeketa streets were reported.

Police officials stressed that it was not an active shooter incident.

They asked anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911.

Multiple Salem Police Department units responded to the downtown mall shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police and medical personnel were responding to reports of an individual shot outside Columbia Bank.

Witnesses report seeing groups of teens arguing

Amirah Montaner, 19, was inside the mall when shots were fired. She said she'd seen a group of kids walking around inside the mall for about an hour and then begin to yell back and forth at a group of kids outside the mall. She said she overheard someone in the group tell one of the kids to show the gun if they really had it.

"He shot four or five times before he ran off. I looked up and I see smoke coming out of the gun as he's running and still shooting," she said. "It took me a second to register it actually happened. I ran in the opposite direction."

She said she didn't see anyone get hit or appear to be injured.

"I think what's the most shocking is they looked like they were about my age or younger," she said. "He wasn't necessarily even looking at what he was shooting. He was just kind of shooting."

Crystal Garcia, who works at the mall, was sitting outside on the curb for her lunch break when she saw a group of 10 to 12 teens arguing. She said they walked toward the doors of the mall, and someone referenced showing their "piece."

She then heard gunshots inside the mall. The mall was placed on lockdown and Garcia was unable to get back inside. She said she confirmed that her co-workers were safe.

This is a developing story. Return to the Statesman Journal for updates

