He was shot in the back by a Paterson cop. Now he's suing the city for $50M

PATERSON — Khalif Cooper, who has been unable to walk since he was shot in the back by Paterson Police Officer Jerry Moravek last year, is seeking $50 million from the city in a federal lawsuit filed last week.

Moravek shot Cooper during a June 2022 foot chase after the officer repeatedly yelled for Cooper to “drop the gun.” But state law enforcement officials said the officer should have ordered Cooper to stop running before he fired his weapon.

State investigators said Cooper did not have a gun “within his reach” when he was found on the ground after being shot. State authorities said police found a gun half a block away from the shooting scene, but that the weapon did not have fingerprints or DNA connected to Cooper.

What does the lawsuit say?

Cooper’s lawsuit makes the same allegations against Moravek that were used by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin as the basis for filing assault and misconduct charges against the police officer last February.

“Every officer knows that his firearm is meant to be a last resort,” the lawsuit quotes Platkin as saying. “And our policy is clear: Officers have a responsibility to use force only after giving civilians a chance to comply with orders.”

Cooper’s lawsuit also uses statements made by Mayor Andre Sayegh during a September 2022 press conference when he fired Ibrahim Baycora, the man who was police chief at the time of Cooper's shooting.

“Paterson deserves a police chief that not only stays awake on the job but is engaged,” the lawsuit quotes Sayegh as saying, as part of the federal complaint’s argument that the Police Department lacked proper supervision and training.

Moreover, the lawsuit cites the Sayegh administration’s police audit, issued months before the shooting, which found that Paterson cops had a high rate of using force against minority citizens.

Pat Caserta, Moravek’s lawyer in the criminal case, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Caserta previously said Moravek saw Cooper point a gun at him before the officer fired his weapon.

Sayegh declined to comment on the lawsuit. He previously said Moravek was “following guidelines” during the incident. The mayor did not respond on Monday when asked whether he stands behind his previous comments on Moravek’s actions.

Moravek has been on paid administrative leave since March. Cooper previously was convicted on gun possession charges in 2016 and 2017. The lawsuit says Cooper suffered “significant injuries including damage to his spinal cord leaving him unable to walk.”

What do advocates say?

Paterson Black Lives Matter leader Zellie Thomas said police officers too often get cleared of criminal wrongdoing in cases in which they have shot someone.

“Right now, lawsuits are often the only way we can get any type of justice,” Thomas said.

The activist said he is not confident in the criminal justice system even though the Attorney General's Office has filed charges against Moravek.

“Lots of times, jurors think police officers can do no wrong,” Thomas said. “And when they do wrong, they protect them.”

What happened the night of the shooting?

On the night of the shooting, Moravek was working patrol and responded to a noise complaint in the Garrison Street area of the 1st Ward on June 11, 2022, according to the lawsuit.

While on the scene, Moravek heard gunshots and started running toward the sound, the officer’s body-camera video showed. Suddenly, Cooper ran past Moravek in the opposite direction, the video showed.

Moravek immediately yelled at Cooper to drop his gun. But the gun was not visible on the body-camera recording, which did not show a clear image of Cooper until after he was shot.

Platkin took the unusual step of filing the criminal charges against Moravek without convening a grand jury to review the case, which is the normal process followed in New Jersey for cases involving police shootings.

But the Attorney General's Office described the shooting as an “exceptional” case that warranted filing charges without a grand jury proceeding.

Cooper’s lawyers — the Paterson-based Hickerson-Breedon Law Firm and co-counsel Kenyatta Stewart — issued a statement about the case.

“We expect to achieve justice for Mr. Cooper,” his lawyers said. “We want to thank the Office of the Attorney General for the State of New Jersey for taking the first step in making sure that Officer Jerry Moravek is held accountable for his actions. This is just the beginning, but we are prepared to advocate every step of the way until Mr. Cooper and his family are made whole.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Khalif Cooper, shot by police officer, sues city for $50M