A shot boy lies in critical condition. Here are photos of the shooting suspect

Surveillance camera photos have been released of Broward Sheriff’s Office’s suspect in a Pompano Beach shooting that left a 17-year-old in critical condition.

BSO said a deputy on patrol Friday night around 9:20 p.m. raced toward gunshots he heard and found a boy shot several times. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the boy to a hospital where, BSO says, he’s in stable but critical condition.

Another surveillance camera still of the lead suspect in the Friday night shooting in Pompano Beach More

The Volkswagen Tiguan that BSO says the suspect drove. More

Anyone with information on this can contact BSO Det. Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356 or, if you want anonymity, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.