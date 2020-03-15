A shot boy lies in critical condition. Here are photos of the shooting suspect

Surveillance camera photos have been released of Broward Sheriff’s Office’s suspect in a Pompano Beach shooting that left a 17-year-old in critical condition.
BSO said a deputy on patrol Friday night around 9:20 p.m. raced toward gunshots he heard and found a boy shot several times. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the boy to a hospital where, BSO says, he’s in stable but critical condition.
Anyone with information on this can contact BSO Det. Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356 or, if you want anonymity, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.