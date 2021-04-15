Shot Burleson officer ‘in a lot of pain’ but recovering, as 2 people are in custody

The Burleson police officer shot multiple times early Wednesday during a traffic stop was recovering from his injuries in a hospital Thursday, as investigators from North Texas agencies tried to explain the series of events that included his shooting, and the carjacking and shooting death of a woman.

Officer Joshua Lott, a four-year veteran of the Burleson Police Department, is “in a lot of pain,” as could be expected, police spokesperson DeAnna Phillips told the Star-Telegram in an email Thursday. But he remained stable, she said, and should be released within a few days.

Two men who were in the car that Lott stopped when the driver shot him through a window were in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, according to jail records. A third person in the car, a woman, was detained and released, police confirmed.

Jerry Elders, who’s suspected of shooting Lott, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Gainesville on several charges including aggravated assault against a public servant, jail records show. Elders hasn’t been charged with murder, though authorities have said he’s suspected in the death of a woman who was shot later Wednesday morning during a carjacking. He was driving her pickup truck when he was caught in Gainesville, police said.

Police confirmed the victim was Robin Waddell, who has been memorialized on social media as a loving family woman. She arrived at the Joshua Police Department around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday under unclear circumstances, and died later at a nearby hospital.

The man in the car with Elders when the officer was shot, Jeremy Wayne Brewer, was arrested late Wednesday night on a property off of County Road 804 in Johnson County, Phillips said. His charges — which include assault causing bodily injury and manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance — stem from previous incidents, she said.

Elders is being held on a bond of $1,010,741, jail records show. Brewer is being held on $258,000 bond.

Phillips couldn’t say what role Brewer or the unnamed woman played, or why they’re not facing charges in connection to Wednesday’s events. She referred those questions to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating the incidents.

Lonny Haschel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said over the phone he couldn’t provide further updates beyond what’s been released.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the agency that charged Elders as well as Brewer, didn’t immediately respond to several questions sent over email on Thursday.

There are some lingering questions in the string of incidents, which began around 4:15 on Wednesday morning with a traffic stop in Burleson over a defective light. Police have said as Lott approached the passenger side of the stopped car, Elders shot through the passenger window with a handgun, and the vehicle took off. The car was abandoned in the 700 block of John Jones Drive after it caught fire, police said.

But it was unclear as of Thursday when Brewer and the woman became separated from Elders.

After the shooting of Lott, police said, Elders and the other two drove away from the scene together and their vehicle became disabled. Elders later stole Waddell’s pickup truck at her home in the 8000 block of County Road 802, police said. She was shot at some point, though it’s unclear when and where.

KTVT-TV reported the carjacker may have dumped Waddell outside of the police station after kidnapping her. Phillips said she didn’t have this information “as it didn’t happen in our jurisdiction.”

Police initially reported on Wednesday that another man was with Elders in the stolen pickup truck on I-35 in Cooke County. But Phillips indicated on Thursday that was incorrect, and Elders was alone.

“There was some confusion during the Gainesville pursuit of Elders,” Phillips said. “We do not believe Brewer or anyone else was in the truck with Elders when he was apprehended in Gainesville.”

Elders had a gun on him when he was arrested, Phillips said, though she couldn’t say if it was used in one or both of the shootings.

A neighbor of Robin Waddell’s in Burleson told the Star-Telegram on Wednesday that she lived right across from her son, who discovered her truck was missing around 9:15 a.m. He thought she had left to run errands, the neighbor said, but learned about an hour later she had been killed.

The son, Phillip Waddell, had a run-in with the suspects earlier in the morning, when a woman banged on his door and he grabbed his shotgun and yelled at her to get off of his property, neighbor Shawn Alford said.

Phillips, the police spokeswoman, said she believes the woman who was in the car with Elders and was later released, went to the son’s house that morning. But she’s unsure what transpired between the two, she said.

Alford has lived across the street from Phillip Waddell for two years, he said. He and his wife moved to the quiet area off County Road 802 to “get away from the crazies,” he said.

“And the crazies came to us,” he said Wednesday evening as he recounted the timeline of events that led to Robin Waddell’s death.

Early Wednesday morning, after the officer was shot, police cars and helicopters swarmed the area near FM 731, on the edge of where Joshua and Burleson meet. Traffic was re-routed off 731 and onto the county road.

Alford’s and the Waddells’ homes are about a mile south of where the suspects abandoned their disabled vehicle in the 700 block of John Jones Drive. When Alford heard about the manhunt for suspects, he checked his barn and the area around his house.

Phillip Waddell did the same, Alford said. Waddell told Alford that at about 7:15 a.m., a woman covered in water and mud banged on his back door. Waddell met her with a shotgun and told her to leave, Alford said.

At 8:15 a.m., Waddell texted his mother, who lived at the next house down, and asked her if she was going to go to the family’s ranch, Alford said. She replied she was going to sit on the porch and drink coffee.

According to police, Robin Waddell was found outside the Joshua police station with gunshot wounds about 30 minutes later, at 8:45 a.m.

But her son did not yet know she was gone. At 9:15 a.m., Waddell walked down to his mother’s house and noticed her truck was missing.

He and Waddell continued to check their individual property, “not knowing that (Robin Waddell) had been abducted and killed,” Alford said.

Alford left the house, but got a call from his wife at about 10:15 a.m. that something was going on across the street. He went home.

“(Waddell) met me in the yard and said, ‘My mom has been murdered,’” Alford said.

No one at Waddell’s house or Alford’s house heard a gunshot between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Alford said, leading him to believe that the suspect did not shoot Robin Waddell during the initial abduction.

Robin Waddell was a good neighbor who helped round up Alford’s dog once when he got loose on the Waddells’ 150-acre property, Alford said. Alford met Phillip Waddell the first day he and his wife moved into their home and, while they have not been close friends, they have always been neighborly, he said.

Alford’s wife will no longer feel safe checking on the livestock early in the morning, he said, because of Wednesday’s events.

“It’s just devastating,” he said. “Being out here in the middle of nowhere, you don’t expect that.”