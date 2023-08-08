A shot man on his way to the hospital dies after crash in Fort Lauderdale, police say

A gunshot victim died Tuesday morning after the car he was in crashed on the way to the hospital, Fort Lauderdale police said.

As officers checked out a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Northwest Third Court, the man who had been shot was being driven toward Broward Health Medical Center. That car, which had bullet holes, and another car collided at Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the shot man to Broward Health, where he died.

Video from the scene

Witness account





A clerk at a nearby gas station said he was helping a customer when he heard a loud noise. He said he ran to the street and saw a car speeding through a nearby Walgreens parking lot. He said he then saw people running to the car in the intersection trying to help.

“Seen a crash and ... a woman jump out, and she was yelling, ‘Help,’ her boyfriend was shot,” Chris Jones said.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting can reach out to Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5700 or Broward Crime Stoppers either online or 954-493-8477 (TIPS).