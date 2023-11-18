Shot chart from Kentucky basketball’s 101-67 victory over Stonehill College
The 17th-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Stonehill College 101-67 Friday night in Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats made 39 of 61 shots from the field (63.9%), 17 of 32 from 3-point range (53.1%) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line (75%) during the nonconference win.
The Skyhawks connected on 24 of 64 from the field (37.5%), 11 of 39 3-pointers (28.2%) and 8 of 12 foul shots (66.7%).
Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and Stonehill for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Friday night.
View the official box score from Friday night’s game.
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 101-67 victory over Stonehill College
Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 101-67 win over Stonehill College
First Scouting Report: In Saint Joseph’s, UK will face a team with which Cats have a past
Reed Sheppard leads Kentucky’s 3-point barrage in blowout victory over Stonehill College