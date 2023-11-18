Shot chart from Kentucky basketball’s 101-67 victory over Stonehill College

The 17th-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Stonehill College 101-67 Friday night in Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats made 39 of 61 shots from the field (63.9%), 17 of 32 from 3-point range (53.1%) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line (75%) during the nonconference win.

The Skyhawks connected on 24 of 64 from the field (37.5%), 11 of 39 3-pointers (28.2%) and 8 of 12 foul shots (66.7%).

Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and Stonehill for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Friday night.

View the official box score from Friday night’s game.

Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard (15) made 9 of his 10 shot attempts Friday night, including 7 of 8 from three-point range.

