Shot chart from Kentucky basketball’s 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s
The 16th-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Saint Joseph’s University 96-88 in overtime Monday night in Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats made 33 of 64 shots from the field (51.6%), 12 of 25 from 3-point range (48%) and 18 of 27 from the free-throw line (66.7%) during the nonconference win.
The Hawks connected on 32 of 75 from the field (42.7%), 15 of 37 3-pointers (40.5%) and 9 of 12 foul shots (75%).
Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and St. Joseph’s for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Monday night.
View the official box score from Monday night’s game.
Kentucky needs overtime — and some big shots late — to stop upset bid from Saint Joseph’s
Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 96-88 overtime victory over St. Joseph’s
First Scouting Report: Kentucky will seek to deny Marshall a streak-busting upset
What exactly is the NCAA doing in the case of Kentucky basketball player Zvonimir Ivisic?