Shot chart from Kentucky basketball’s 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s

The 16th-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Saint Joseph’s University 96-88 in overtime Monday night in Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats made 33 of 64 shots from the field (51.6%), 12 of 25 from 3-point range (48%) and 18 of 27 from the free-throw line (66.7%) during the nonconference win.

The Hawks connected on 32 of 75 from the field (42.7%), 15 of 37 3-pointers (40.5%) and 9 of 12 foul shots (75%).

Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and St. Joseph’s for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Monday night.

View the official box score from Monday night’s game.

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves drives to the basket against Saint Joseph’s on Monday.

