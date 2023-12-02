Shot chart from No. 12 Kentucky basketball’s 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington

The 12th-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team was defeated by the University of North Carolina Wilmington 80-73 Saturday in Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats made 24 of 59 shots from the field (40.7%), 5 of 17 from 3-point range (29.4%) and 20 of 25 from the free-throw line (80%) during the nonconference loss.

The Seahawks connected on 28 of 65 from the field (43.1%), 11 of 31 3-pointers (35.5%) and 13 of 20 foul shots (65%).

Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and UNC Wilmington for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Saturday.

View the official box score from Saturday’s game.

