Shot chart from No. 14 Kentucky basketball’s 87-83 win over No. 9 North Carolina in Atlanta

The 14th-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated the University of North Carolina 87-83 Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Wildcats made 30 of 72 shots from the field (41.7%), 8 of 23 from 3-point range (34.8%) and 19 of 26 from the free-throw line (73.1%) during the nonconference victory.

The Tar Heels connected on 27 of 57 from the field (47.4%), 8 of 24 3-pointers (33.3%) and 21 of 27 foul shots (77.8%).

Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and North Carolina for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Saturday.

View the official box score from Saturday’s game.

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham celebrates after making a 3-pointer against North Carolina during the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.