Shot charts from No. 8 Kentucky basketball’s 105-96 win over Georgia

The eighth-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Georgia 105-96 in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats made 39 of 63 shots from the field (61.9%), 14 of 25 from 3-point range (56%) and 13 of 17 from the free-throw line (76.5%) during the Southeastern Conference victory.

The Bulldogs connected on 31 of 62 from the field (50%), 7 of 24 3-pointers (29.2%) and 27 of 35 foul shots (77.1%).

Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and Georgia for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Saturday.

View the official box score from Saturday’s game.

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) celebrates dunking for a score against Georgia during Saturday’s game at Rupp Arena.

