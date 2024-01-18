A ‘shot of colder air’: Chilly weekend ahead for South Florida as temps reach the low 50s

The temperature will plunge to the low 50s in some areas by Saturday night, ushering in a cool weekend for South Florida.

A cold front pushing through South Florida on Friday night will keep temperatures low, with highs only hitting the upper 60s throughout most of the region.

Saturday night and into Sunday morning will see the coolest temperatures, around the low 50s — and even 40s — in some areas, and the apparent temperatures will feel much colder than the actual temperatures because of breezy weather.

“It’s going be one of the coldest mornings that we have seen during the season so far,” said Anthony Reynes, a national weather service meteorologist.

The impacts of a cold front that pushed through the area Wednesday night are already beginning to wear off, with high temperatures hitting the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday until the weekend cold front delivers, Reynes said.

“It’s like a secondary shot of colder air that is coming, that next front,” he said. “It’s going to be stronger than the first one.”

This pattern is consistent with weather seen around this time of year, Reynes said. The rather rapid fluctuations can simply be explained by South Florida’s tropical environment, he said, and with the nearness to the ocean making it difficult for cool weather to linger any longer than a few days at a time.

And in this case, the temperatures will begin to gradually warm up again next week.

“The cold air masses don’t remain cold for very long down here,” he said.

Beyond the cold, South Floridians can expect rainy conditions Thursday, with a few light showers possible as the next cold front approaches on Friday night.

“It’s recommended if you have plans that are sensitive to cold, to bring them indoors, keep your pets indoors. That’s very important,” Reynes said. “And just bundle up.”